Rex Burkhead Fantasy: Will the Patriots RB Shine Again?

The New England Patriots running game never really got into motion during their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With only 99 yards on the ground, New England operated more in the air than on the ground. But for Rex Burkhead, his night was extremely successful with 44 yards on eight carries.

Burkhead was the team’s leading rusher and was one of the top all-around players on New England’s offense. Burkhead also had five catches for 41 yards, something that bodes well for PPR leagues.

But can he replicate those numbers against a Miami team that just received a humbling defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens? Burkhead has not been very successful in the past against Miami but it is tough to judge how a player like him will perform year-to-year.

Rex Burkhead Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs Miami

The Patriots running back has struggled against the Dolphins, especially in Miami, since he has been in New England. In two games at Hard Rock Stadium, Burkhead has a combined nine carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. He has been more successful in the passing game, with six catches for 48 yards.

His lack of production against the Miami defense has been apparent but he’s not the only New England back to suffer that fate. James White, a back with a similar skillset, has also failed to put up big numbers at Miami.

Last year was a struggle for Burkhead, dealing with a neck injury that kept him out for much of the season. But in 2017 with the Patriots, Burkhead was consistently stringing together games where he reached near 75 all-purpose yards and had a total of eight touchdowns.

In games where he rushed for over 40 yards, he has followed that up with at least 50 all-purpose yards the following week all but once (Week 2, 2018 against Jacksonville).

He has also been a better road player during his career. Burkhead averages 4.1 yards per carry and 8.72 yards per catch during road games and has scored more touchdown in those games as well.

Should You Start or Sit Burkhead in Week 2?

Burkhead had his best season in 2017 for fantasy production. Playing in 10 games at full health, he put up a total of 99 points while adjusting to a new offense. In one game this season he already has 8.5 fantasy points (non-PPR) and even more using the Draft Kings and FanDuel format.

In a PPR league, Burkhead would have gotten over 13 points, not bad for an RB2 or Flex player looking to get solid fill-in production.

The biggest dilemma when it comes to starting Burkhead is how much he will contribute. Sony Michel didn’t have a good game against Pittsburgh but success against Miami would render Burkhead’s run production a bit superfluous. And with so many receiving weapons, he might not get as many touches in that regard either.

Burkhead’s production is similar to what you would get out of a guy like Tevin Coleman. And with Coleman injured, Burkhead may be the perfect substitute and a guy who is widely available on waivers.

It’s a risk, but starting Burkhead could give you a little over 10 points if he’s used in the right way.

