Rex Ryan Continues to Relentlessly Troll Browns, Baker Mayfield

The drama continued on Sunday between former NFL head coach and ESPN talking head Rex Ryan and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Ryan came out for NFL Countdown wearing Browns colors, a clear troll of Mayfield, who he had been sparing with all week with various jabs.

Rex Ryan w/ a nod to #Browns fans this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, wearing a brown suit + orange tie. pic.twitter.com/YP3bF7s8sm — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 29, 2019

Here’s what he had to say about his new rivalry with the outspoken QB.

“Baker Mayfield better be happy I’m not in the black and purple today on that sideline, ’cause he’d be in trouble,” Ryan said on Countdown before the Browns played the Ravens. “Here’s one thing I know about Baker Mayfield: Unlike any other quarterback in the National Football League, he’s got two Pro Bowl receivers (Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry) that he’s throwing to. No other team can say that. They’ve got two of them. By the way, this offensive line that’s been much-maligned, they’re ranked second in pass protection. So I don’t get it. Where’s the correlation? He’s been sacked the [fourth]-most times in the NFL, so something’s not jiving.

“Pat Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP. Baker Mayfield is second in our league. Why is he overrated? I never voted him second in the league to be MVP,” Ryan added. “Don’t be the weak link. You’re supposed to be Joe Superstar, go prove it.”

Baker Mayfield vs. Rex Ryan: How the Rivalry Started

Following the Browns loss to the Rams, Ryan ripped into the Browns second-year QB, calling him “overrated as hell.”

Mayfield responded to those comments while talking to the media on Wednesday and added a zinger on the end.

“In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter,” Mayfield said. “And Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason.”

Here’s what Ryan said in full during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday.

“I don’t get it. I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell.” Ryan stated.

“Look, I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP … What’s he doing right, Greenie? Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Browns Playing Without Key Pieces Against Ravens

Both rookie Greedy Williams and second-year standout Denzel Ward missed their second consecutive games with hamstring ailments, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The defensive back duo suffered the injuries during practice last week.

Other inactives includes: S Sheldrick Redwine, S Morgan Burnett, LB Genard Avery, T Kendall Lamm, WR Rashard Higgins.

