Rob Gronkowski Teases Week 14 Comeback: Watch

Is Rob Gronkowski really going to stay retired all season?

The former New England Patriots tight end appeared at the team’s banner ceremony on Sunday night, spiking a football, chest-bumping with Martellus Bennett, and even playing catch with Drew Bledsoe.

But in a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Gronk said he would be making a comeback in Week 14. The video, likely made in jest, was an exchange between Gronkowski and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy.

Gronk has spoken openly about his retirement and a possible return to football in recent weeks, saying he is physically fine to play football but he must be there mentally if he is to make a comeback at all.

The Patriots are unusually thin at tight end with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo listed as the teams two lone tight ends and Ben Watson currently suspended. LaCosse did not play against the Steelers despite being active and Ryan Izzo played just over half the team’s offensive snaps, serving as an extra blocker on passing plays primarily.

Gronkowski, who was known for his big plays was one of the league’s most proficient blocking tight ends in history, something New England will miss most this season.