Scott Frost’s Contract: How Much Money Is Nebraska Coach’s Salary?

Nebraska legend Scott Frost returned home to attempt to bring the Cornhuskers back to prominence and his homecoming was a financially lucrative decision. Frost signed a seven-year, $35 million contract with Nebraska heading into the 2018 college football season, per Omaha World-Herald. Frost has a $5 million salary plus an incentive-based bonus structure built into his deal.

Frost can earn as much as $950,000 in bonus money if Nebraska won both the Big Ten and national title in the same year. Here is a look at Frost’s potential bonuses he can earn each year based on the team’s performance, per Omaha World-Herald.

Scott Frost’s Potential Bonus Money in Nebraska Contract

GOAL MONEY Share of Big Ten West $100,000 Big Ten title game $200,000 Big Ten championship $300,000 Bowl game $150,000 New Year’s Six bowl $250,000 College Football Playoff $300,000 CFP title game $350,000 National Championship $650,000

Frost’s salary makes him tied as the 10th highest-paid college football coach in the country, per USA Today. After helping fast-track UCF from winless to undefeated, Frost had no shortage of suitors, but the former Huskers quarterback opted to return home to attempt to transform the Nebraska program back to its former glory.

“It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Nebraska and to lead the Husker football program,” Frost said after accepting the job, per Omaha World-Herald. “I have been fortunate to be at a wonderful school the last two years, but Nebraska is a special place with a storied tradition and a fan base which is second to none. I am truly humbled to be here. The state of Nebraska and the Husker program mean a great deal to me. This is home.”

Nebraska paid a $3 million buyout to UCF to bring Frost back to Lincoln. Frost also has a sizable buyout in his Nebraska contract in case other schools come calling. Frost would owe $2.5 million for each remaining year on his contract, per Omaha World-Herald.

Frost Passed & Rushed for 1,000 Yards During His Senior Season at Nebraska

Frost was an option-quarterback at Nebraska and hurt opposing teams as much with his legs as he did his arm. Frost threw for 1,237 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season. Where Frost really excelled was running the ball as the former quarterback rushed for 1,095 yards and 19 touchdowns as well.

Frost was selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft by the New York Jets. Frost played six seasons in the NFL before transitioning to coaching as he made stops with the Browns, Packers and Buccaneers after playing three seasons for the Jets. During his time as a player, Frost had an opportunity to learn from some of the game’s best coaches.

Frost played for a number of great coaches including Bill Walsh, Tom Osborne, Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick, Jon Gruden and Mike Tomlin. Frost discussed what he learned from Tomlin.

“His ability to treat guys like men and not like he was their superior,” Frost said of Tomlin, per USA Today. “Playing for him was the best experience of my NFL career. I didn’t have a great NFL career. I think it could’ve gone a lot better. But I don’t know if it could’ve gone any better from a standpoint of learning the game and playing for really good coaches.”