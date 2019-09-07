Serena Williams U.S. Open Box: All the Celebs in Her Cheering Section

Serena Williams is at the 2019 U.S Open and ready to make history by winning her 24th Grand Slam title. But in order to further cement her position as the one of the greatest tennis players of all time, she must face off against 19-year-old Canadian phenom, Bianca Andreescu, who is more than capable of pulling an upset, and winning her first ever grand slam title.

Dubbed the match of the generations, as Andreescu wasn’t even born before Serena, 37, won her first title, the decorated tennis pro has a large, proud cheering section in her box at Arthur Ashe stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, which not only includes her famous family, but a few of her A-list best friends.

In the front row, Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian, and sitting right behind him, Duchess Meghan Markle, who took a commercial flight solo from London to watch her best friend play. Next to Prince Harry’s wife, Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Her sister, and fellow tennis star, Venus Williams, is also there to support Serena’s finals match. The cheers got so loud in New York, Andreescu actually had to cover her ears to block out the sound and focus.



While not sitting in her family’s box, Academy Award winning director Spike Lee is sitting in the stands to watch Serena play on Saturday. Lee is wearing bright purple to show which player he’s hoping wins the Grand Slam, the same color Serena is sporting on the court while battling against Andreescu. Actress Ashley Benson is also there to cheer on Serena.

The ladies single finals match on Saturday is one of the most highly anticipated tennis events of the year, and Serena’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, is confident that she will tie the world record of Margaret Smith Court, and nab her 24th Grand Slam title. The victory will also give Serena the most U.S. Open titles (7), and most U.S Open victories at Flushing Meadows (101). Naturally, all her friends and family wanted to be at Arthur Ashe for the historic moment, if it were to happen.

Serena, who’s ranked No. 8 in the world going into the finals match said, “It’s cool that I’ve been in more finals than anyone on tour after being pregnant. That’s kind of awesome. It’s not easy to go through what I did and come back — and so fast. To keep playing, to also not be 20 years old — yeah, I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Meghan’s Baby and Serena’s Babis Stayed at Home

Both Meghan and Serena recently became new mothers, however, both women appeared to have hired baby-sitting for the U.S. Open finals. While Markle’s 4-month son Archie Harrison, and his father remain back in the U.K. for the match, Serena’s Williams daughter with Ohanion, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., also appears to have stayed home for the big match.

This isn’t the first time Markle has made a solo trip to see her best friend play tennis. She was in the stands to watch Serena play at both the 2018 and 2019 Wimbledon ladies singles final in London. The Duchess and the tennis star have been friends since they first met at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami.

