Sony Michel Fantasy: Will Patriots RB Finally Top 100 Yards?

The New England Patriots offense has been operating in high gear this season, but the rushing game has left a lot to be desired. Part of that has been Sony Michel rushing for just 99 yards in two games, but also that New England’s passing game is far superior this season.

But against the Jets, the Patriots’ struggles of running the ball may continue. The Jets now have Le’Veon Bell to practice against meaning their improvement in rushing defense has come from practice. With Bell used in the running and passing game, the Jets are ready for that backfield onslaught.

Sony Michel, however, is a different kind of runner. Taking the ball already close to top speed, he can burst into the secondary if he gets a gap. But that is a big if considering the Patriots’ holes at offensive line.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Sony Michel Matchup vs Jets

Michel hasn’t won much approval for his stats this season but his last game wasn’t a total letdown. He did punch in a touchdown on top of 85 yards as he continues to improve and played in 49 percent of the Patriots snaps against the Dolphins.

Over his first season, Michel has been best in games against AFC East opponents. He averaged 4.56 yards per carry against the AFC East last year and scored four of his seven career touchdowns in those games.

In the Patriots’ Week 12 contest against the Jets last year, he featured in less than half of New England’s offensive snaps. The same goes for the Patriots matchup with the Jets in Week 17, though that one is less indicative as the Patriots had already clinched a playoff spot.

When it comes to his weekly projections, Michel is a back that doesn’t typically see any work in the receiving game, meaning he is better in non-PPR leagues. In ESPN’s weekly listing, Michel is ranked as the 16th-best running back in non-PPR leagues and is 20th in PPR leagues.

Should You Start Michel in Week 3?

One thing to consider when looking at Michel is his offensive line. The Patriots are thin on the o-line and could have as many as three starters out against the Jets on Sunday. If this happens, the Patriots running game will again be affected. Because of all these injuries, Michel has been the most impacted this season.

Michel’s yardage total is oddly low this season given his burst speed and acceleration around the edge. If he’s able to get into the secondary, he is often more effective. But Michel has not been able to consistently burst through the opposing defensive line this season. And without snaps in the receiving game, Michel’s stats are totally reliant on his rushing.

So in a non-PPR league, it might be worth the gamble to get Michel in the lineup this week. As for a PPR league, Michel hasn’t proven capable of cracking the starting lineup just yet.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Fantasy: Did the Patriots Find Their Top Receiver?