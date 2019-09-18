Antonio Brown Fantasy: Did the Patriots Find Their Top Receiver?

After a strong debut, how much of a factor will Antonio Brown be in the New England Patriots offense?

The receiver, currently embroidered in a state of controversy, is one of the best in football and seems to fit right into the Patriots offensive scheme. New England is known to have a complex and extensive offensive playbook. But for Antonio Brown to come right into the fold and be a major contributor within a week of being with the team is a sign of something special.

Brown showed his pass-catching and route-running skills as he burned the Miami secondary in the first half of New England’s victory over the Dolphins, snaring a touchdown grab in tight coverage and drawing a penalty to set up another score.

Antonio Brown Matchup vs Jets

Coming into Week 3, Brown is considered the eighth-best wide receiver on ESPN’s position rankings for both PPR and Non-PPR leagues. And for good reason.

In his career against the Jets, Brown has 35 catches on 44 targets for 332 yards and touchdown in five games. That’s an average of seven receptions per game, something that bodes well for a PPR league where yards aren’t the end-all for weekly points.

And in early games starting between 12-1:30 p.m., Brown averages 13.6 yards per catch. He’s caught 30 touchdowns in his 67 career games played during that time slot as well.

He’ll be going against a Jets defense that ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed with opponents averaging 273 yards per game. The Jets are also near the bottom of the league allowing 13.5 yards per reception. Although New York has only allowed 43 total catches this year, they’ve also been gashed for 40 points through the air.

When Brown last lined up against the Jets back in 2016, he played in 94 percent of his team’s offensive snaps and another 21 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams plays. He caught nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Should You Start Brown in Week 3?

His off-field issues aside, Brown is one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL today. Now coupled with one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, the sky is truly the limit for Antonio Brown if he can keep himself out of trouble.

This is a big week for Brown. He’ll be making his Gillette Stadium debut with the Patriots and will be expected to play a big part in New England’s passing game by everybody in attendance, including his coaching staff.

The only concern here is whether the Patriots patchwork offensive line can hold up long enough to give Brady ample protection. But with Dante Scarnecchia providing guidance, it’s likely anyone could be successful on that offensive line.

So with the Patriots hosting a Jets team with one of the worst secondaries in the NFL and New England boasting the league’s most talented and premier receiving corps, it’s a no-brainer to start Brown this week.

Maybe not as your WR1, but definitely in a WR2 or Flex role. Why? Because the Patriots receiving corps is so loaded it’s impossible to guarantee tons of touches. But when he does see the ball it will be for big games.

