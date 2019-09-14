Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 14

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, including Antonio Brown being eligible to play this week after not being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and a PGA TOUR golfer shoots a historic round of 59 in his first tournament start since undergoing back surgery ten months ago.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

Antonio Brown Eligible to Play Sunday, Not Placed on Commissioner’s Exempt List at This Point



New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list at this point and will be eligible to play on Sunday, as there is currently not a criminal investigation into the allegations of Brown sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

In the meantime, the NFL has opened an investigation that will include interviews with Brown and Taylor. The 28-year-old former trainer, who filed a lawsuit this past Tuesday which accuses Brown of three separate incidents of sexual assault, plans to meet with the league this coming week.

Brown, who agreed to a deal with the Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders last weekend, has participated in three practices this week, as the team prepares for their game against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said “We’ll do what’s best for the team,” when asked whether Brown would play this weekend.

“Long way to go, obviously. Not familiar with our offense,” Belichick said of the seven-time Pro Bowler. “The systems he’s been in have been quite different. He’s working hard to pick it up and we’re working hard to get it to him.”

Reporter: Are the plans to have Antonio Brown play on Sunday? BB: “We’ll do what’s best for the team.” Reporter: Will it be best for the team to have Antonio play? BB: “We’ll determine that. I’m not going to hand out a copy of the game-plan here.” pic.twitter.com/J4RvGFNSYS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 13, 2019

Kevin Chappell Shoots 59 in First Start Back From Back Surgery, Becoming 10th Player to Break 60

Friday the 13th was far from unlucky for Kevin Chappell, as he shot golf’s distinguished score of 59 in his first tournament start since undergoing back surgery ten months ago.

Chappell became only the 10th player in PGA TOUR history to break 60, and in doing so also tied a PGA TOUR record with nine consecutive birdies during the magical round at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The 33-year-old had surgery on his lower back late last November and wasn’t cleared to chip and putt until March of this year. Chappell teed it up for the first time on the PGA TOUR since the surgery on Thursday, shooting a 1-over 71 in the first round before coming out and making history on Friday.

History is within reach for @Kevin_Chappell. He makes his 11th birdie of the day and needs to finish par-par to shoot 59.#59Watch pic.twitter.com/Nb4ol6yL0V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 13, 2019

“Ten months ago, I was laying on my couch and couldn’t get up,” said Chappell. “So many people sacrificed to get me here, especially my family. A lot of people believed in me, put in a lot of hard work.

“To go out and have my first start back on the PGA TOUR to shoot 59, get myself in contention going into the weekend, I just couldn’t be more proud of myself right now.”

“10 months ago I was on the couch and I couldn’t walk.” It’s been an emotional return to the TOUR for @Kevin_Chappell. pic.twitter.com/eSFLfawy5e — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 13, 2019

Chappell’s 11-under score in Friday’s second round propelled him up the leaderboard and into contention, as he enters the weekend three off of the lead shared by Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler and Robby Shelton.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 1 Clemson (2-0) at Syracuse (1-1)

Clemson heads on the road this week to play in a prime-time game against ACC rival Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

BOXING: Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin

The former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) is a massive favorite (-2500) in his match against Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) tonight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WHEN: Tonight, 11 p.m. ET

STREAM: ESPN+

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

The Saints and Rams hook-up in a rematch of last season’s controversial NFC Championship game, which saw the Rams advance to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 OT win.

WHEN: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

NASCAR: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason gets underway this Sunday in Las Vegas. Sixteen drivers remain in contention to hoist the season title on Nov. 17.

WHEN: Sunday, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

