Ex-Warriors NBA Champion Officially Announces Retirement

Shaun Livingston has officially retired from the NBA.

Livingston announced his decision through social media on Instagram and Twitter, posting the following on Instagram on Friday morning.

The 34-year-old veteran played 15 years in the NBA, initially being drafted with a first-round draft selection out of Stanford. Although he was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers, he’s best known for his tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

Livingston signed with the Warriors on a modest three-year, $16 million deal and ended up winning three titles with the franchise.

He played in 833 games and made 191 starts while playing for nine different NBA teams.