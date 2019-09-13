Ex-Warriors NBA Champion Officially Announces Retirement

Ex-Warriors NBA Champion Officially Announces Retirement

Getty Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors directs his team against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on April 05, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Shaun Livingston has officially retired from the NBA.

Livingston announced his decision through social media on Instagram and Twitter, posting the following on Instagram on Friday morning.

After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids…the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass 🍷

The 34-year-old veteran played 15 years in the NBA, initially being drafted with a first-round draft selection out of Stanford. Although he was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers, he’s best known for his tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

Livingston signed with the Warriors on a modest three-year, $16 million deal and ended up winning three titles with the franchise.

He played in 833 games and made 191 starts while playing for nine different NBA teams.

