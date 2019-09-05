Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster Criticizes Antonio Brown’s Foolish Behavior

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju-Smith Schuster has finally had enough of Antonio Brown’s mouth.

As the Steelers prepare for their first season without their star receiver in a decade, the 22-year-old receiver — the guy who replaced Brown as the Steelers’ go-to receiver in 2018 — finally addressed Brown’s social media attack on him during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Michael McKnight.

“For me, I have no hatred towards him,” says Smith-Schuster, whom the Steelers took in the second round after his junior year. “Hate is a strong word to use. The word I use is disappointed. Playing with him for two years, he was a role model. Everything he did, he dominated. I respect his game so much, I wanted to play like him, be great with him. Obviously there were other plans in place. I can’t control that.”

Antonio Brown Has Alienated Current and Former Teammates

Brown’s behavior this offseason has been a combination of odd, weird and just stupid. Whether it was the helmet saga that captivated NFL preseason storylines for weeks, the weird frostbite situation on his feet, his public criticism of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger after the veteran quarterback had apologized to Brown during an interview or his social media outlash directed at Smith-Schuster, one thing is for certain — Brown has alienated people.

While Smith-Schuster somewhat takes the high road here, that one word — disappointed — says all you need to know relating to how he — and other former teammates — feel regarding the Oakland Raiders wide receiver.

Is there perhaps a little bit of jealousy behind Brown’s attack on Smith-Schuster? I mean after all, it was the 22-year-old receiver that supplanted Brown as Pittsburgh’s go-to receiver, catching 111 balls for 1,426 yards on 12.8 yards per reception — all higher numbers than Brown’s 2018 numbers (104 receptions for 1,297 yards on 12.5 yards per reception).

To point out a teammate’s accidental fumble during a critical game is just low — a place that Brown has stooped to many times since leaving the Steelers.

Antonio Brown Faces Possible Team Suspension

If you thought the drama surrounding Brown would stop before the Raiders’ Monday Night season opener against the Denver Broncos, you were wrong. That would be because Brown began the week by publicly posting the social media fines letter addressed to him by Raiders general manager Mike Mayock for missing practices.

This is what Brown stated in response to $54,000 in fines from the Raiders.

“WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE’S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”

Not only has Brown alienated his former Steelers teammates, he also has alienated his current organization. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown now faces a possible suspension after getting into a heated argument with Mayock.

The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the exchange was much worse than even Schefter is painting it to be — he apparently had to be restrained by teammates as he was going off on Mayock.

“Antonio Brown was unhappy about being fined and had an exchange with #Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. He was held back by a couple of teammates, sources said, and is now facing a team suspension.”

Just hours after announcing that the helmet saga was over by declaring his decision to wear the Xenith Shadow helmet on Instagram, Brown opened up another can of worms by foolishly posting a private team matter on social media.

Just a stupid and disappointing start to your Raiders career, indeed.

