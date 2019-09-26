Taylor Gabriel Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR in Week 4?

The Chicago Bears beat the Washington Redskins Monday night by a score of 31-15. The Bears’ three offensive touchdowns all came in the second quarter, and they all went to the same person: Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel.

Gabriel had his best game as a Bear, and he did it in front of a national audience, so he piqued the interest of several fantasy owners. Here’s a breakdown of Gabriel’s fantasy season so far, what to expect from him going forward, and whether or not he’s a solid fantasy pick up.

Fantasy Football Waivers: Should You Pick up Bears WR Taylor Gabriel?

Gabriel drew immediate interest from many desperate fantasy owners this week, as he was a top ten fantasy football receiver week 3. In Monday night’s game, he scored three touchdowns and caught six passes for 75 yards, for a total of 26.2 fantasy points.

Gabriel left the game with a concussion, however, and is currently in the league’s concussion protocol, per Bears coach Matt Nagy. His status against Minnesota is yet unknown, but he hasn’t practiced all week. Matt Nagy tends to rest players who have fresh injuries, so don’t expect to see Gabriel much–if at all–Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gabriel has had multiple games catching multiple touchdowns for the Bears, but his production has been spotty at best. In his first two games of the 2019 season, he had three catches for just 35 yards and no scores. While that changed Monday night, and while it’s also true that Nagy occasionally incorporates Gabriel into the running game, he doesn’t get enough work or consistent fantasy production to warrant a pickup–at least not yet.

Taylor Gabriel Fantasy: What’s the Final Verdict?

Gabriel had a huge game Monday night against a terrible Washington defense. But he’s not even the Bears WR2–Anthony Miller is still the Bears WR2. Miller is also getting off to a slow start, and his production bodes watching moving forward.

The Bears have gotten off to an unexpectedly tepid start on offense, but things could pick up. They play a bad Oakland Raiders team following Sunday’s tough divisional battle against the Minnesota Vikings, and they have a bye week following that. They could start to gel as the season progresses.

That said, Gabriel is too much of a fantasy risk, and the Bears are going to continue to spread the ball out to their myriad offensive weapons. Look for Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller to get involved next. Gabriel’s production will likely not be consistent enough to warrant picking him up going forward.

READ NEXT: Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR Week 4 Against Vikings?