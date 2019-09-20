Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The 49th meeting between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers is all set. Florida has won 13 of the last 14 games against Tennessee including a 47-21 blowout win in their last meeting.

The Gators are coming off a battle against Kentucky. Trailing for the entire game, Florida entered the fourth quarter down 21-10. They outscored the Wildcats 19-0 in the final 12 minutes to steal the win. Tennessee bounced back after a Week 2 loss with a 45-0 win over Chattanooga.

When these two take the field on Saturday, it will be a lopsided matchup on paper. The rivalry aspect will be on full display.

Tennessee vs. Florida Preview

The big story is that Florida quaterback Feleipe Franks is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury against Kentucky. He underwent season ending surgery in the week after the game. Kyle Trask entered the game in the fourth quarter and completed the comeback for Florida. He finished 9-13 for 126 yards.

This will be the first collegiate start for Trask who has waited a long time for his chance. Trask has not started a game since playing junior varsity football at Manvel High School. Despite being called up to play varsity as a sophomore, Trask was forced into the backup role because of another sophomore– Houston’s D’Eriq King.

“Kyle could have started at any high school in the state of Texas,”Manvel offensive coordinator Kendrick Crumedy said. “King can do things with his feet people only can dream of. He can make every throw on the field.”

Trask will have his chance to lead the No. 9 team in the nation against Tennessee.

Tennessee suffered a gut wrenching loss in overtime against BYU in Week 2. They rebounded with a cupcake win in their third week and will look to ride the momentum into the Florida game. Ty Chandler was the star against Chattanooga with 154 yards. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Tennessee head coach appeared on his weekly ‘Vols Call’ spot on the radio. He voiced what his team must do to pull off an upset, and his feelings on the Gators.

“We’ve got to create some explosive pass plays down the field,” Pruitt continued. “We have to throw the football. To do that, you’ve got to kind of create an identity running the ball. At the same time, we’ve got to convert some third downs, and when we get in the red area, we have to score touchdowns. And yes, I hate Florida.”

Tennessee vs. Florida Pick & Prediction

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Florida as 14-point favorites. It would have to be higher if Franks did not get hurt. With a back up quarterback, this game could be close.

Florida’s offense is not dynamic. They have had trouble scoring all season. Kentucky had them beat until the end and the Wildcats still covered. Tennessee has struggled so far this season as well but there’s nothing like a rivalry game to wake a team up.

The Volunteers are riding high after getting their first win of the season. This game has been circled on the calendar for both sides. Gainesville will be rocking but Florida might have trouble putting the ball in the end zone. If they win this game, expect a closer matchup than people might think.

PICK: Tennessee +14

UNDER: 48.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Florida 24, Tennessee 21

