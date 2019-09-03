Texas A&M vs. Clemson Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Texas A&M Aggies visit the Clemson Tigers in an intriguing SEC vs. ACC clash between ranked teams on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are 1-0 after impressive wins. Texas A&M crushed Texas State 41-7 last Thursday while Clemson beat Georgia Tech 52-14. The Aggies are 3-2 against the Tigers but Clemson has won the last two meetings, including a 28-26 home victory on September 8, 2018.

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) vs. No. 1 Clemson Tigers (1-0)

Saturday, September 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Memorial Stadium

Coverage: ABC

No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Clemson -17.5

Over/Under: 61

Texas A&M Aggies

Kellen Mond completed 19 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and he ran for another score in just over three quarters to lead Texas A&M to a 41-7 win against Texas State.

Quartney Davis caught six passes for 85 receiving yards and one touchdown and Jhamon Ausbon had 75 receiving yards and a touchdown of his own. First-year starter Jashaun Corbin also had a big game, he ran for 103 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries and added another touchdown through the air.

Texas A&M had four interceptions, two from Myles Jones, three sacks and nine tackles for losses in a solid defensive display. The offense looked sharp and the defense did their part but it was against a lesser opponent and while Clemson had some struggles against Georgia Tech (more on that later), they’re the defending champions for a reason.

Clemson Tigers

Reigning ACC player of the year Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries as Clemson took down Georgia Tech 52-14 last Thursday.

Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence struggled, completing just 13 of 23 passes for 168 and one touchdown with two interceptions (he had just four picks in 15 games last season) but Tee Higgins made a difference, catching four passes for 98 receiving yards and one touchdown and Lyn-J Dixon ran for 64 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.

Clemson was sloppy on both sides of the ball and they left a lot to be desired. Lawrence has to live up to the hype and play much better or Texas A&M will make this game interesting, just like what happened last year.

Trends and Prediction

The Texas A&M Aggies are:

10-1 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games

8-1 ATS in their last nine games after allowing less than 100 rushing yards in their previous game

9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against a team with a winning record

22-49-1 ATS in their last 72 road games against a team with a winning home record

The Clemson Tigers are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven non-conference games

1-4 ATS in their last five games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game

1-4 ATS in their last five games in September

This game will be fun to watch, beating Clemson won’t be easy but Texas A&M has a chance if Kellen Mond plays out of his mind against a defense without eight starters from last year’s team. Stopping Travis Etienne and Clemson’s stout offensive line is a must for Texas A&M and their secondary has to be aggressive against Trevor Lawrence.

Picks: Texas A&M +17.5

