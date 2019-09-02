Rams vs. Panthers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two talented teams clash when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams had a successful season, even with their disappointing 13-3 loss in Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots while the Panthers started the year strong but went just 1-7 in their last eight games.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET

Bank of America Stadium

Coverage: FOX

Rams -3 vs. Panthers

Over/Under: 50

Los Angeles Rams

Having Cooper Kupp back after an ACL tear ended his 2018 season prematurely is huge for the Rams. Kupp had 40 catches for 566 receiving yards and six touchdowns in eight games before going down and he can be a difference-maker from the start.

The Rams have a lethal offense with Jared Goff under center, Todd Gurley in the backfield and Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, their two 1,000-yard wide receivers from last season.

The defense will be improved with the additions of Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews, who will provide significant help to Aaron Donald. This unit will have to be prepared for Cam Newton, as he took every rep he was supposed to on Monday’s practice and has been making steady progress.

Per Kevin Modesti, Rams reporter for Daily News/SCNG: “The Rams should expect to face Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the season opener Sunday. He sprained his left foot a week and a half ago.”

Carolina Panthers

Heading into game week like 🏍 pic.twitter.com/JAjJdhVKuY — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 2, 2019

Newton injured his foot near the end of the first quarter during the preseason game against the Patriots on August 22 and he was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

The star quarterback has dealt with many injuries over the last few years but he has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of his eight seasons in the league.

Cam Newton missed the final two games last year and still threw for 3,395 yards (completing 67.9 percent of his passes) with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and he is expected to play in this game.

The three-time Pro Bowler is 2-0 in his career against the Rams and the Panthers have won five of the last six meetings. Newton has a 111.7 career quarterback rating against the Rams, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in two games.

The other player to watch for the Panthers is running back Christian McCaffrey, who can do it all on the field. In addition to his 1,098 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 219 carries, McCaffrey also set the record for single-season receptions for running backs with 107, to go along with 867 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

The Panthers drafted edge rusher Brian Burns and signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin. Will their pass rush be up to the task against the Rams?

Trends and Prediction

The Over is:

6-2 in Los Angeles’ last eight games in September

5-2 in Carolina’s last seven home games

Both defenses will have their hands full, the Rams have an explosive offense and in addition to Newton and McCaffrey, the Panthers have other weapons, including former Patriot Chris Hogan and DJ Moore. I like the Panthers to keep pace with the Rams in a high-scoring game.

Picks: Over 50

