Tom Brady Rips NFL Officiating During TNF Game

Like most of the viewing audience, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had simply had enough with the flag-fest that was the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady voiced his opinion on the officiating twice during the game on Twitter, eventually saying that he was tuning out.

“Too many penalties,” Brady wrote in the first half. “Just let us play!!!!.”

Shortly after he followed it up with, “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.”

The Patriots don’t play the Jaguars or Titans this season, so Brady won’t have to worry about watching tape on either team unless the Patriots face them in the playoffs.

Brady’s tweets drew some chuckles from TV announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who were critical of some of the calls themselves during the choppy game.

Buck mentioned a stat saying that there have been 179 holding calls so far this year, compared to 109 at this same point a year ago year ago. There were eight alone in the first half between the squads. In all, there were 15 penalties in the first half.

“Are the officials bad at this, or are they doing better because they are seeing more?,” Mike Pereira questioned on the broadcast.

The Titans were also involved in a heavily penalized game in Week 1 against the Browns. That game featured 24 flags for a whopping for 236 yards (albeit 18 of those and 182 yards were against the Browns alone).

It’s unclear why Brady decided to live-tweet the game to rip the officiating. The Patriots didn’t have much to worry about in a 43-0 victory over the Dolphins last week, which featured only five flags for 54 yards against New England. In Week 1, the Patriots had seven flags against them for 55 yards.

Dolphins Linebacker Says Tom Brady Gets ‘Special Treatment’ From Officials

Some people think the officials are Brady’s best friend on the field. Just ask Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who said that he was told to “stay off” Brady by an official.

“Tom didn’t say anything but the referee said, ‘Stay off Tom,'” McMillan said this week, via the Miami Herald. “I put my hands up in the air and said ‘I got you.'”

Here’s an exchange between McMillan and Brady that might prove that his story checks out.

Jets Safety Jamal Adams Slams NFL for Fine After Hit on Baker Mayfield

Jamal Adams was not too happy about his wallet getting a little lighter thanks to a roughing the passer penalty in his team’s 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets safety took to Twitter on Wednesday and ripped the league for the fine that came on a hit he delivered to Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter. Adams said the fine was for $21,000 and he plans to appeal.

“This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch,” Adams wrote. “Bull—! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH.”

Adams talked about the fine and his plans to appeal.

“I mean it’s crazy. It bothered me a lot because it’s kinda like, ‘What do you want me to do?’ It was legal,” Adams said. “Next time I might just tag him on the hip and say, ‘He’s it’ and play tag with ’em. But I don’t know what else you want me to do in that situation.”

One thing is for certain: it’s been a rough year for officiating so far. And we’re only starting Week 3.

