Tyreek Hill Injury: Update on Chiefs WR & Sammy Watkins’ Fantasy Outlook

Crushing reports have come out for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team could be without all-world wideout Tyreek Hill for an extended amount of time.

Update on injuries from Jacksonville: #Chiefs may take a couple days before deciding WR Tyreek Hill’s fate, with options ranging from missing a few games to IR/designated to return. … #Jaguars QB Nick Foles’ surgery is this morning, and he’ll be placed on IR/to return afterward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

Hill, the 2018 All-Pro, went down early in the Chiefs’ opening week one tilt vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a routine grab towards the sidelines in the first quarter, Hill came up hobbling. However, not before going after Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The play that caused Tyreek Hill's shoulder injury, Hill tried to go after Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/uEIQtP7AQE — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) September 8, 2019

Hill would leave the game with a shoulder injury, never to return. The star wideout was then quickly be shuttled to the hospital, where the chatter of his future availability started to strengthen.

The decision on the timeframe that Kansas City will be without their speedy receiver will be made in the next few days. However, he is a strong candidate to land on the IR with the designation to return, yet at the minimum will almost certainly miss a handful of games.

INJURY UPDATE: @Chiefs to make decision soon regarding WR Tyreek Hill (collarbone) . Could miss a few weeks or end up putting him on IR / designation to return pic.twitter.com/kdum6aBCfA — The Fantasy Source 🏈 (@FantasySource_) September 9, 2019

How will the Chiefs make up for the loss of their number one receiver?

Sammy Watkins Balled on Sunday

As odd as it might sound, the Chiefs offense didn’t miss a beat on Sunday when Hill left the game with an injury. The key cog that kept the offense churning out big play after big play was none other than former borderline draft bust Sammy Watkins.

Watkins has always had to talent to succeed in the NFL. There was a reason that Watkins was selected ahead of primetime names such as Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, and Jarvis Landry in his draft class. However, whether it was the number of injuries he’s sustained during his career or poor play QB play, Watkins has never been able to fully reach his potential. That was until Sunday.

Watkins put up a monster stat line against the perceived stellar Jaguars defense in week one. Watkins would finish the game with nine receptions for 193 receiving yards, and count em’, three touchdowns. Watkins was a big play waiting to happen vs. the Jags, averaging a whopping 22 yards per reception, including being on the receiving end of a 68-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins led all fantasy wideouts in PPR-formats with an abused 46.8 points on Sunday.

Watkins has Top-10 Fantasy WR Written All Over Him

If you were strong enough to shut out all the offseason hype of Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman, and instead grabbed Watkins in fantasy drafts, consider yourself lucky.

Any wide receiver running routes in the Chiefs high-octane offense and catching passes from reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes is bound to see an uptick in fantasy value. However, when you combine all those things with a player of Watkins’ talent you get yourself a fantasy stud.

Watkins is on the verge of fantasy dominance and should be locked in as a low-end WR1 until Hill returns to the lineup. Oh, and to sweeten the pot, Watkins has a juicy matchup in Week 2 vs. the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders surrendered a league-worst 38 touchdowns through the air in 2018.

