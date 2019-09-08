Patrick Mahomes Connects With Sammy Watkins for Chiefs’ First Touchdown [Watch]

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time in showing that the Kansas City Chiefs are going to be a force on offense. On the third play of the first drive, Mahomes found Sammy Watkins on a short pass and the wide receiver did the rest. It was a 68-yard touchdown pass to begin the season.

Mahomes to Sammy Watkins for a 68 yard #Chiefs touchdown! pic.twitter.com/KqKtzVO1oW — Overtime Heroics (@OTHeroics1) September 8, 2019

Mahomes finished with 5,097 yards and 50 touchdown passes in 2018, and he already started to chip away at that number this season. He finished with the NFL’s MVP award last season. The Chiefs offense is looking to do some damage in week one against a strong Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.