USC vs Washington Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The PAC-12 has been loaded when it comes to passing offenses this season. On Saturday, a pair of the nation’s top passing teams will faceoff in a matchup of ranked opponents in the Northwest. The 17th-ranked Washington Huskies host the 21st-ranked USC Trojans in a matinee.

In their first conference game, the Huskies fell by a point to another ranked opponent in California. In Washington’s other three games, they have easily topped the 40-point plateau.

On the other side, USC is fresh off a convincing win over Utah and seems to be back on track to regaining their success from a decade ago. It was a good way to rebound from a disappointing overtime loss a week earlier to BYU, a team Washington beat handily already this season.

USC Trojans at Washington Huskies

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Coverage: FOX

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Spread: Washington (-10.5 at -107)

Over/Under: 61 (O: -115 | U: -105)

USC Trojans

The Trojans make their living through the air thanks to top receiver Michael Pittman. The senior ranks 11th in the nation averaging 109.3 receiving yards per game. He’s caught 31 passes, including three touchdowns, including 10 for 232 in the Trojans victory over Utah last week.

But the Trojans may have trouble feeding their prized target the ball. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis remains in concussion protocol meaning Matt Fink may get the nod again. He did throw for 351 yards against Utah in his first action of the year but may have his hands full against the Huskies.

Where USC will need to lock down is the defensive side of the ball. The Trojans defense is 89th in FBS allowing 421 yards per game. Most of that comes through the air with opponents averaging 250 yards per game and 12 yards per completion.

Washington Huskies

Another explosive offensive team, the Huskies possess strong passing and running abilities and are led by experience. With quarterback Jacob Eason under center, he’s got a two-headed monster in the backfield and several receiving options at his disposal.

Running the ball has been Sean McGrew and Richard Newton, leading a Huskies team that averages nearly 200 yards on the ground per game. Hunter Bryant and Aaron Fuller are among the top-100 receivers in FBS this season as well.

Defensively, the Huskies allow 332 yards per game but have only allowed 18.2 points per game. And going against a backup quarterback, the Huskies could keep that low-scoring trend going.

Prediction

Both these teams have strong offenses, no questions asked. But this game will be decided by whichever defense stands tallest. USC’s defense has left questions as to its consistency but has still not allowed over 30 points.

Washington doesn’t allow a lot of points either, and their yardage total is only slightly lower than the Trojans. The teams have been trending under as of late, and you can expect that to continue.

Pick: Take the under, and take the Trojans against the spread. Washington should still come out on top in a 28-20 victory.

