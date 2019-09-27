Utah Jazz: Mike Conley’s Shocking Prediction Revealed by NBA Analyst

The Utah Jazz had a pretty productive NBA offseason. In fact, if we’re being truly honest, the Jazz nabbe most dynamic point guard since Deron Williams.

They got Mike Conley via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.

“In Utah, add in Mike Conley, they’re gonna be legit,” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“The West is gonna be wild.”

Mike Conley finished the 2018-19 season averaging a career-high 21.1 points, along with 6.4 assists. 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest. The 12-year-veteran averaged 25.8 points per game on 47.9 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range after the All-Star break.

“Mike Conley had a tremendous impact in Memphis and always impressed us with his skills on the court, passion for doing good in the community and reputation as a great teammate,” said Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey.

“We share that same commitment to excellence and are excited to welcome Mike and his family to the Jazz, Salt Lake City and Utah. Mike brings outstanding qualities to our organization and we look forward to working together toward our collective goals.”

With so many options, there is room for tons of creativity with that roster. We could also see a version where Green starts with Bogdanovic, allowing Ingles to come off the bench. We could also see minutes given to former Knick Emmanuel Mudiay who also joined the team.

They’re a growing young team led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Mitchell, the runner up for last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year Award was the 13th overall pick out of the University of Louisville in 2017.

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points per game on 43.7 percent shooting as a rookie while leading Utah to the second round of the playoffs.

“I was not supposed to be here,” Donovan Mitchell said in a recent Players Tribune article.

“I think that’s why I appreciate it so much. “There were even times where I told myself, ‘You’re not good enough.’ And I’m talking about when I was at Louisville. But we’re here.”

His rise in the NBA mirrors recently retired NBA icon, Dwyane Wade. They were overlooked in comparison to players in their respective draft classes.

If you recall, Wade got the world’s attention in game one of the Heat’s first round playoff series against the New Orleans Hornets in 2004.

With 1.3 seconds remaining and tied at 79 apiece, Wade hit Hornets point guard Baron Davis with an ankle breaker crossover and drove to the basket making a running jumper amid the outstretched arm of Hornets center Jamaal Magloire. The basket gave the Heat a 81-79 victory and Miami would end up winning the series in seven games.

The Jazz are buidling. Rudy Gobert was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year at the NBA Awards Monday night.

Gobert, who flourishes in the regular season by catching alley-oops and finishing around the rim, will now have some more space to work with. The Jazz can terrorize defenses now with four shooters and Gobert in the middle. More importantly, they now have personnel who can put the ball on the floor and make a play. It was evident in the past two playoff runs, that outside of Donovan Mitchell, the playmaking was subpar.

With roster upgrades come expectation. With expectation, comes pressure. All eyes will be on the Jazz to see if they can make the leap that their new roster suggests.