What a Redskins Win Over the Bears Would Mean

The Washington Redskins face the Chicago Bears in a primetime Monday night clash. The game will be the Redskins first of two primetime contest and the only one at FedexField.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Redskins lost for the second straight week to start the season. Washington will now face a 1-1 Bears team that many feel have the talent to make a deep postseason run.

The Week 3 contest will be the second of three important home games over the next three weeks.

The Redskins will be looking to defeat the Bears for the third straight outing and need a win to not fall too far behind NFC East brethren Cowboys (2-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (1-1).

The Bears are led by their 4th ranked defense and Redskins coach Jay Gruden knows that his team will be up against a formidable challenge.

“They’re physical in the middle and they have speed at linebacker,” Gruden said. “They have good edge play. They have a safety that’s a ball hawk. Their corners are pretty good and experienced. They don’t really have a weakness in their defense. The inside part of their defense with [Akiem] Hicks, big sucker and [Eddie] Goldman, big suckers. Obviously, the outside with [OLB Leonard] Floyd and [LB] Khalil Mack and Roquan [Smith] is very very fast and aggressive at linebacker. They have all the tools to be a great defense and they’ve shown it on tape so far.”

In the last meeting between the two teams on December 24, 2016, Washington defeated Chicago 41-21.

What would a win over the Bears do for the Redskins from a statistical and historical standpoint?

A win would be the first for the Redskins on Monday Night Football since defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17, on Oct. 27, 2014.

Winning would be the first home victory for the Redskins on Monday Night Football since defeating the New York Giants, 17-16, at FedexField on Dec. 3, 2012.

A victory would mark the first time that the Redskins secured their first win of the season in primetime since opening up the 2010 season with a win over Dallas on Sunday Night Football.

Beating Chicago would be the first time Washington secured their first win of the season on Monday Night Football since opening up the 1993 season with a win over Dallas on Sept. 6, 1993.

A ‘W’ would improve the Redskins overall record on Monday Night Football to 29-44. I

Winning would also improve the Redskins all-time regular-season record against Chicago to 23-20-1.

A win would improve the Redskins overall record against Chicago to 27- 23-1.

Finally, defeating the Bears would improve the Redskins all-time record against Chicago at FedexField to 5-1.