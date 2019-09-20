What to Look for in Redskins Week 3 Primetime Matchup vs. Bears

It’s Week 3 on the NFL schedule and the Washington Redskins will be facing the Chicago Bears and looking to win three straight over their NFC North opponent. The Redskins will be looking for their first win of the season and also the first home win of the 2019 campaign.

Washington (0-2) enters the contest as four-point underdogs against the Bears (1-1).

Here are several statistical feats to watch for in the Redskins second home game of the season.

Quarterback Case Keenum finishing with a completion percentage over 65 percent for the third consecutive week, which would be the longest such streak for him since Weeks 11-13 of the 2017 season.

Keenum posting a quarterback rating above 100.0 for the third- consecutive week, which would be the longest such streak for him since Weeks 11-13 of the 2017 season.

The former University of Houston standout throwing for multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions for the third consecutive week, which would be the first time accomplishing that feat in his career.

Keenum throwing one touchdown pass and giving him 70 total in his career. He would become the 25th active player in the NFL with 70 total touchdown passes.

Running Back Adrian Peterson (107) rushing for three touchdowns and tying Hall of Famer Walter Payton (110) for No. 4 on the NFL’s all-time list. Peterson needs to (15,573) record 38 scrimmage yards to pass Edgerrin James (15,610) for No. 15 on the NFL’s all-time list.

Peterson (15,573) needs only 60 scrimmage yards to pass Tiki Barber (15,632) for No. 14 on the NFL’s all-time list. The former Oklahoma star needs one touchdown to pass Lenny Moore (113) for sole possession of No. 15 on the NFL’s all-time list for overall touchdowns.

Peterson (14) needs two rushing touchdowns to pass Jim Taylor (15) for the most rushing touchdowns against the Bears in NFL history.

Running Back Chris Thompson (182) recording four receptions to pass Earnest Byner (185) for No. 3 on the franchise list for receptions by a running back. Thompson also needs 68 receiving yards to pass Earnest Byner (1,577) for No. 5 on the franchise list for receiving yards by a RB.

Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin scoring a touchdown in his third-consecutive game and becoming the first Redskins rookie wide receiver to do so since Charlie Brown in 1982.

On defense, lineman Jonathan Allen recording one sack and tallying 10 for his career.

Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan remaining as one of six NFL players (and only three non-quarterbacks) to have started every game since the start of the 2011 season (Brandon Carr, Patrick Peterson, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and Matthew Stafford).

Kerrigan registering a sack in his sixth consecutive home game and continuing the longest such streak of his career. The streak started in Week 7 against Dallas in the 2018 season.

Kerrigan (42.0) tallying three sacks against the Bears to pass Charles Mann (44.5) for the second-most sacks at home in franchise history.

Safety Montae Nicholson recording an interception in consecutive weeks for the first time in his career.

On Special teams, punter Tress Way (16,937) needs to record 45 punting yards to pass Matt Turk (16,981) for No. 2 on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (101) connecting on one field goal to pass Curt Knight (101) for No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time list. Hopkins (9) also needs to connect on one field goal from 50-plus yards to take sole possession of No. 2 on the all-time franchise list.