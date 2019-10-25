Antonio Brown on Twitter Rant Comments on Patriots Tenure [LOOK]

Former New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown is at it again on Twitter.

On Friday morning, the free agent went on a rant lasting several hours responding to fans and several different questions, many pertaining to his football future. While he shot down rumors and suggestions of his possible entry into the XFL, Brown did touch on his time with the Patriots.

When asked about whether he thought Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger was the better quarterback, the answer was an easy one for Brown who opted to side with his latest quarterback — one of the best to ever suit up in the NFL.

Brady another level truly rare individual https://t.co/YrMGJ9zFLn — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Brady and Brown connected four times for 56 yards and a touchdown in the receivers lone game with New England, something Brown went said was a moment he will cherish for life.

Never forget moment for life https://t.co/rnKUBhSv9k — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Brown was cut by the Patriots following further allegations of sexual assault and making threats over text message to one of his accusers. New England wasted no time getting rid of Brown’s distraction as Bill Belichick was forced to cut two press conferences short due to an inundation of questions about the issue.

In regards to why he was cut, Brown doesn’t believe it was his actions off the field that led to his release. Instead, he feels he cost the team too much money and was cut as part of a salary dump.

Wasn’t the phone think it was the price tag 🏷 https://t.co/W6t5WocEEZ — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Burning Bridges

On his way out, Antonio Brown went after Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft who made the news during the offseason for his own scandal involving visits to a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

After his release, Brown tweeted about the Kraft incident which he quickly deleted. But in the month since he was released, Brown claims he has apologized to Kraft and cleared the air over the whole incident.

All love apology given just thought they cared about the substance true essence of a man not just create media hype to bring me down but history for us learn https://t.co/SLBAPu9fIK — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Even if Brown truly did apologize, he will likely never return to play in New England again.

Not Alone

Brown is one of three veteran receivers the Patriots have moved on from already this season, including the likes of Demaryius Thomas and Josh Gordon.

Thomas was traded to the Jets after being inactive for the Patriots season opener, later stating he felt like his stay in New England was “a waste of time” given the nature of how his trade was handled.

Gordon is the latest to be cut loose following a bout with a knee injury. Gordon, who exacerbated a bone bruise against the New York Giants in Week 6, was placed on injured reserve despite claiming he was close to being healthy. Reports later surfaced that the Patriots would be waiving him as soon as he is healthy enough to come off IR.

Belichick casting these three receivers asunder show the key principle that he still values the reliability of his receivers over the level of talent they may have. Brown’s time in New England showed just that. He clicked with the offense instantly and received praise from coaches, but was too much of a distraction off the field.

