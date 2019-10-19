David Montgomery Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears RB Week 7?

The Chicago Bears have managed to get off to a 3-2 start despite getting some of the lowest offensive production in the league. The Bears offense ranks 30th in the league overall, and they are averaging just over 80 yards per game running the ball.

This lack of production has been a major letdown for both Bears fans and fantasy owners everywhere, largely because rookie David Montgomery hasn’t had the breakout many anticipated he would. While Montgomery has shown flashes of potential, he only has 297 total yards and two touchdowns on the season.

What will his Week 7 look like against the Saints at Soldier Field? Here’s a breakdown of the game and Montgomery’s role in it:

David Montgomery Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Saints

The Saints have a strong defense, and they have been shutting down most of the opposing offenses they’ve faced. Cam Jordan is a formidable force, and he leads a defensive line that is giving up just over 102 rushing yards a game. The Saints have not allowed a player to rush for over 100 yards yet this season, and it’s unlikely Montgomery will be the first.

That said, Montgomery will be working with a revamped offensive line against the Saints. Kyle Long, who was having a terrible season statistically, has been placed on injured reserve, and Rashaad Coward is expected to start in Long’s place. Coward has an athleticism Long no longer possesses, and whether this change will be a positive for the Bears running game remains to be seen. It certainly won’t hurt.

David Montgomery Fantasy Outlook: Should You Start or Sit Him vs. Saints

FantasyPros has Montgomery projected to score 10.6 points this week against New Orleans. That seems a little low. The season is still relatively young, and it took the Bears several games to get any kind of momentum on offense last year. The Saints are a force to be reckoned with, but they’re also in a weakened state, and the home crowd in Chicago will have the Bears pumped up.

Look for the Bears to get more out of their running game than they have in weeks past. While Montgomery likely won’t have a 100-yard game, he could easily net over 100 total yards. He should also find the end zone again this week, especially considering he has been the team’s top choice for goal-line carries this season.

Final Verdict: Despite some popular opinions, Montgomery is worth a START this week. Look for him to get more involved in the passing game, and expect the Bears offensive line to play much better than they have in weeks past. Montgomery should be a good RB2 option, but at the very least, he’s an excellent flex choice this week. I see him sitting around 130-140 all-purpose yards with a touchdown.

