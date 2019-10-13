Ben Roethlisberger’s Injury: Steelers QB Wears Brace After Surgery

Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the 2019 NFL season, but the quarterback has still been on the sideline during Steelers’ games. It has been a difficult start to the season for Pittsburgh who is now down to their third-string quarterback after Mason Rudolph sustained a concussion in Week 5.

Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery and is now wearing a brace as he recovers from the injury. Roethlisberger’s specific injury has not been revealed aside from it involving his elbow and requiring surgery to repair.

The Steelers quarterback left the Pittsburgh-Seattle Week 2 matchup early in the first half in what would be his last game of the season. The Steelers issued a statement about Roethlisberger’s surgery on September 23rd.

Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic… Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.

Roethlisberger Does Not Want to Retire & Is Planning on Playing in 2020

Roethlisberger has shot down retirement rumors as the Steelers quarterback is eying a full recovery for the 2020 season. Mike Tomlin alluded to the idea that Roethlisberger would play through the next two years remaining on his deal, per ESPN.

“He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we’ve heard, we’re comfortable that’s a strong possibility,” Tomlin explained to ESPN.

An anonymous source noted to ESPN that Roethlisberger would be “ready to roll next season.”

“There is complete optimism that he will be ready to roll next season,” a source told ESPN. “No one is concerned that next year is going to be a problem.”

The NFL Fined Roethlisberger $5,000 For Wearing an Apple Watch on the Sideline

Roethlisberger may not be playing, but the Steelers quarterback learned that he can still be fined. The NFL fined Roethlisberger $5,000 for wearing an apple watch as players are not allowed to have any electronic devices that can send or receive messages, per ESPN.

The NFL fined Roethlisberger $5,000 for a uniform violation because the star quarterback wore an Apple Watch when the Steelers hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, sources told ESPN. Roethlisberger is said to be “livid” about the fine and is appealing it, according to sources. But NFL rules ban all electric devices that transmit messaging.

Ashley Harlan, Roethlisberger’s Wife, Helps Dress the Steelers QB As He Recovers From Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger poses for a family portrait taken by his wife Ashley. #BigBen #SteelersCamp pic.twitter.com/opV1GU9wXJ — Peter Diana (@peterdianapghpg) July 29, 2018

As the Steelers quarterback recovers from elbow surgery, Roethlisberger needs a bit of help to do simple things he normally does for himself. ESPN reported that Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley Harlan, helped the quarterback get dressed prior to the Bengals-Steelers Monday Night Football game. Roethlisberger was not even aware he was wearing the Apple watch, per ESPN.