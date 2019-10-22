Houston, Texas is the birthplace of Beyoncé Knowles, one of the world’s biggest pop icons. The multi-talented performer has won 23 Grammys out of 66 nominations, according to the official website.

She has also been featured as a voice-over actress in The Lion King, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Dreamgirls and Cadillac Records. Could she add a WWE appearance as well in the future?

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Wants to Wrestle Beyoncé

WWE superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was in Houston, Texas, over the weekend for the Fandemic Tour 2019. Lynch took part in a question and answer session at the NRG Center and was asked if she could face any non-wrestler in the square circle, who it would be.

Lynch took a couple of minutes and said: “Beyoncé let’s find out who the real Queen Bee is.”

WWE Has Featured Numerous A-list Celebrities in the Past

Last year, the WWE signed former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View in Philadelphia, ironically after the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne of her decision to join WWE. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

Ronda first made an appearance at WrestleMania 31 in San Francisco alongside The Rock across the ring from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Serena Williams in the WWE?

Last November, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon made an appearance at Web Summit in Lisbon. During the event, McMahon made it very clear that the WWE wants to sign the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams to a contract.

“I actually happened to be on the same flight as her husband yesterday, but Serena Williams — I mean, the door is open, Serena, I love Serena,” she said.

Having either Williams or Beyonce in the mix would be exciting, and either would join an impressive list of previous celebrity matches.

WrestleMania XXIV featured Floyd Money Mayweather and the Big Show (Paul White) in a No Disqualification Match, which Floyd won by using brass knuckles to knock the Big Show out.

WWE Recently Signed Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury

On October 11, 2019, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported the WWE signed Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. They set up a match between Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the company’s upcoming Pay Per View ‘Crown Jewel’ in Saudi Arabia on October 31, 2019.

“This is definitely my focus,” Velasquez said of pro wrestling earlier this month. “My family is into it. They love it. They’re super excited. I haven’t seen them excited over something like this in a while. It’s cool.”

