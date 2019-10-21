WWE Superstar Wants to Wrestle President Donald Trump

On Sunday, WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and the Universal Champion Seth Rollins were in Houston, Texas, for this year’s Fandemic Tour. The WWE Superstars took part in a panel question and answer segment with the fans in attendance.

Nick White of Dallas Sports Fanatic posted a video of Rollins stating that if he could compete against a non-wrestler that it would be against President Donald Trump.

Rollins says be would wrestle Donald Trump if he could wrestle a non-wrestler 😂 pic.twitter.com/NUQpRAgYyH — Nick (@NickkWhite) October 20, 2019

This is not the first time that Trump’s name has been mentioned in the same sentence as WWE. According to The Sun, there were rumors after FOX Network outbid its competitors for the exclusive rights to Smackdown Live, that the platform was hoping for a guest appearance from the 45th president.

Reports suggested that the FOX Network is one of President Trump’s favorite platforms to watch and the idea was being discussed with WWE’s Chairman Vince McMahon.

Per The Sun, a member of the Smackdown Live creative team reportedly shared that a cameo for the 45th president, who has made several appearances with the company in the past, was being written.

He said: “Fox have asked for Trump, so I’m trying to write something short and easy for him that makes him look good.

“Vince [McMahon] doesn’t like us to say anything bad about Trump, so I’m just doing the best I can.”

But now it appears Trump won’t be returning to the ring just yet after wrestling journalist Brad Shepard revealed on his podcast that the President’s diary was “too full.”

Donald Trump Appeared at WrestleMania 23 in Chicago

Donald Trump and Vince McMahon participated in The Battle of the Billionaires that featured Bobby Lashley (Trump) and Umaga (McMahon). The loser of the match would get their hair cut off. Umaga would lose the match, and it would cost McMahon his hair.

The match was arguably the biggest bout feature on a Pay-Per-View; it was also the most lucrative event in WWE History with (1.25 million buys) until it was topped by WrestleMania 28 in 2012, which featured The Rock versus John Cena.

Donald Trump Hosted Back-to-Back WrestleManias

Donald Trump hosted WrestleMania’s 4 and 5 at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, N.J — the only venue to present The Show of Shows two years in a row, according to WWE.com. Since then, Trump made an appearance on Monday Night Raw in 2009 for a storyline that featured the real estate billionaire purchasing WWE’s flagship brand ‘Raw’ from McMahon.

Then on February 25, 2013, WWE announced that they would be inducting Trump into their celebrity section of the WWE Hall of Fame. Later that year it would become official the day before WrestleMania 29. McMahon himself would induct Trump into the Hall of Fame.

Trump began his speech by stating that “Vince and I have had an amazing relationship for many years.”

