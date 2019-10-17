Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Could Be Moved in Trade for Wizards’ Bradley Beal

Earlier today the Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown a four-year extension worth $80 million, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Per Sports Illustrated, Brown believes he could provide a bigger role for the team and is seeking a bigger offer.

Last season for the Celtics, Brown averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The Celtics offer comes days after Brown announced, that Jason Glushon was his new agent and would be taking over his contract negotiations. Before he hired Glushon, Brown’s mother along with other advisors were representing him.

Last Month, Heavy’s Sean Deveney reported, “the chance is pretty slim” that Brown signs a long-term deal in the coming month. The Celtics and Brown have until October 21st to come to terms on an extension.

Could Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge Be Looking to Use Brown as a Trade Piece Before the Trade Deadline?

This afternoon, according to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the “Miami Heat aren’t the only team that have interest in Bradley Beal. There’s a growing belief that the Boston Celtics do as well.

The belief is Danny Ainge is looking to nab Beal by deadline & a package of Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford & Marcus Smart is what they’re interested in.”

Miami Heat aren’t only team that have interest in Bradley Beal. There’s a growing belief that the Boston Celtics do as well. The belief is Danny Ainge is looking to nab Beal by deadline & a package of Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford & Marcus Smart is what they’re interested in. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) October 16, 2019

Back in July, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Bradley Beal will be offered a three-year, $111 million maximum contract extension by the Washington Wizards. Wizards General manager Tommy Sheppard told Woj [Adrian Wojnarowski], that “At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Brad the full max”

With Bradley Beal eligible for a three-year, $111M extension on Friday, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard tells ESPN: "At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Brad the full max…" Story includes reaction from Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein. https://t.co/aJS5JvRak1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2019

Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein responded in an interview with ESPN and said Beal will work through everything and a big decision to make.

“There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do,” Bartelstein told ESPN. “There are nothing but great feelings for Ted [Leonsis], Tommy and Scott [Brooks]. They’ve treated Brad wonderfully.”

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, a source told him that he “would be surprised” If Beal signed the three-year, $111 million extension offer with the Wizards.

“A source close to Beal said he would be surprised if Beal accepts the extension offer by the Oct. 21 deadline and instead expects him to see how things go with the Wizards this season before making any decisions on his future.”

Last Month, Beal was a guest on Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington on The Wizards Talk podcast.

“Honestly you might slap me, but I haven’t thought about it,” Beal said. “I’m just getting better and letting my agent [Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard] and everybody else deal with it.

“I just go hoop. Every day I see somebody and they ask, ‘Beal, you leaving?’ and I’m like, ‘I’m still living in D.C., I ain’t going nowhere.'”

Beal and his camp have been dodging questions about his upcoming contract extension. Earlier this week, Beal hinted that he might be interested in joining the Miami Heat after liking the post below on Twitter.

Bradley Beal averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists last season for the Wizards.