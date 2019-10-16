Myles Garrett Says He Was Assaulted by Browns ‘Fan’

Illegal hands to the face on … a rouge Browns fan?

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said he was punched by a “fan” who said he wanted to take a picture with him. Garrett tweeted about the encounter on Tuesday.

“A ‘fan’ hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch,” Garrett said.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. 👍🏾 — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Whoever this person was had nerves of steel to pull off such a heinous move, considering Garrett is one of the most physically imposing figures in the NFL. At 6-foot-2, 272 pounds and the quickness of someone half his size, it’s no wonder that Garrett was simply able to eat the punch.

He expanded further on the incident.

“Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and gave me a pillow tap,” Garrett wrote.

The man apparently ran off after striking Garrett (the right choice), as Garrett responded, “Why not stand still after then” to a user saying it was a creative suicide attempt.

The Browns have said they’re aware of the situation and have contacted law enforcement.

#Browns aware Myles Garrett punched by fan and have notified “appropriate law enforcement.” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 16, 2019

Garrett is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

He’s on pace to shatter that record this season. Garrett already has nine through six games and is tied for the league lead with Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett.

Myles Garrett Refining his Technique as Pass-Rusher

Garrett said he was limited to just one pass-rush move under former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, and he still had a near record-setting season.

Now with the league lead in sacks, where does Garrett go next?

“We’ve seen it already with some more variety when it comes to the pass rush,” Browns defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi said. “He’s got to be more consistent in those critical times of the game (where) he can trust the technique that he’s working throughout the offseason and implement that in game time situations.”

Myles Garrett Playing More Controlled Brand of Football

Lupoi also credited Garrett for playing more controlled after accounting for a massive amount of penalties early on in the season. The penalties resulted in some massive fines totaling $52,639 for hits on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian as well as his Week 1 head slap of Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

While he has kept the yellow laundry off the field for the most part, Garrett did lineup offsides against the Seahawks on a play that would have given him his third sack of the afternoon. Lupoi won’t let him forget about that anytime soon.

“He negated his third sack of the game against Seattle when he aligned offsides and those are things where it comes down to discipline plays,” Lupoi said. “It’s your responsibility to check that you are onsides and our responsibility up front to make sure that it’s more important that we’re not trying to time out the ball or guess but we can still get elite takeoff when the ball moves.”

Garrett and the Browns are off this week, but will see the Patriots on Oct. 27 when they return to the field.

