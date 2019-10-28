Browns Interested in Trade For Seven-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle: Report

The Cleveland Browns could be on the verge of a blockbuster trade.

As the NFL trade deadline nears on Tuesday at 4:00 pm EST, the Browns are planning at least one major trade to bolster their roster. That would be because they’re trying to acquire Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they’ll at least listen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

Williams has been named to the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons from 2012 until 2018. However, he has yet to suit up this season for the Redskins as he’s been involved in a contract holdout.

Redskins’ Asking Price Appears to Be Steep

Here are the details of the possible trade and what the Redskins’ asking price is for Williams, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Redskins are now open to trading Williams, per sources informed of the situation. Per Rapoport, Washington has begun the process of looking at potential suitors, but it’s unclear how high the team will set the asking price. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Washington is telling teams it has a second-round pick on the table, meaning the ‘Skins are likely holding out for a first-round offer. The Cleveland Browns are one team in the mix, Rapoport added. Cleveland has long been rumored as a potential candidate to land Williams if the Redskins ever relented to the veteran’s desire to move on.”

Although Williams has wanted out of Washington for awhile, team owner Bruce Allen hasn’t listened to trade offers until now. Considering the Redskins are heading towards another lost season at 1-7, combined with the fact that Williams is 31 years old and has just one year left on his deal, Washington might as well deal him for something in return at this point.

The Browns Absolutely Need a Franchise Left Tackle

The Browns rank in the bottom 10 of the league in sacks allowed, ranked 23rd by allowing 3.0 sacks per game. Cleveland gave up three turnovers against the New England Patriots in the first quarter alone, including this humiliating shovel pass from Baker Mayfield that resulted in an easy interception for New England.

That's THREE first quarter takeaways for the @Patriots defense! #CLEvsNE 📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/d91jOTRjvE — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

Mayfield was sacked five times by a relentless New England pass rush as he finished the game just 20-for-31 on 6.3 yards per attempt and a 79.2 quarterback rating.

The Browns are currently just 2-5. If they want any chance at salvaging the season, they’re going to have to start winning now. That can happen as soon as Week 9 when they face the 2-6 hapless Denver Broncos. The Broncos will start Brandon Allen at quarterback, who has never thrown a pass in an NFL game.

Acquiring a bonafide Pro Bowl left tackle in Williams — who would appear to be motivated considering he’s been slighted by the Redskins — could be the move that the Browns need in order to get back into the AFC playoff race.

It remains to be seen if the Browns are willing to give up a high draft pick for a 31-year-old tackle who hasn’t appeared in an NFL game this season.