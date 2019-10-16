Browns GM John Dorsey Fuels Trade Speculation

What has become brutally obvious through the Cleveland Browns 2-4 start is that they need help on the offensive line.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked 16 times this season — the 10th most in the league — and hit 22 times as the Browns have stumbled into the bye week. On top of that, Mayfield has at times looked extremely uncomfortable in the pocket and has forced some throws that have resulted in his league-leading 11 interceptions.

With a busy day of trades on Tuesday and the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 29, there is talk about the Browns making a move for a big-name offensive lineman — most notably Trent Williams. Browns general manager John Dorsey was asked about the prospect of shoring up the offensive line and left the door open for a move — albeit he was very vague with his initial response.

“That’s coming down the road,” Dorsey said.

When asked to follow up on that he said: “We’ll do what’s best for the Cleveland Browns organization. We’ll make a million phone calls.

“What I’d like to do is constantly work the phones and do some research. Whatever happens, happens. If nothing happens, you move on and move on to the next project.”

Dorsey was asked specifically about certain offensive lineman, but the stress was on “consistency” not only along the offensive, but also as a team.

“We have to be a little more consistent, attention to detail,” Dorsey said. “The players have a chance to look themselves in the mirror and say ‘what can I do’. There’s a lot of football left to be played.”

Dorsey did hint further that change could come in the bye week, specifically to the offensive line.

“I think, again, once we get done with our self-evaluations and assessments, we’ll come to some conclusions and determine what way we are going to head, Dorsey said.

Dorsey has brought in some high-price veteran players, like Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Jarvis Landry, who signed a big deal with the Browns after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey doesn’t think that will effect their desire to go after another big name.

“We still have flexibility to do a lot of different things,” he said.

There was also an interesting exchange as Dorsey left the room.

“Need that tackle,” a reporter said, obviously hinting at the Williams rumors. Dorsey smiled as he got up to walk off the podium and said, “What tackle.”

Rumors Swirl Over Browns Interest in Trent Williams

Dorsey knows that there has been some talk circulating about the Browns acquiring seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins.

Steve Doerschuk of Cantonrep.com reported on Tuesday that he was hearing that Williams could be on the Browns roster “soon.” Maybe fans jumped at the report, noting that Doerschuk had a similar post “predicting” the Browns were getting Odell Beckham Jr.

However, shortly after the report caught fire, ESPN’s John Keim seemingly shot down the story, saying the Redskins sources he talked to “said no to Trent Williams rumors… ‘to their knowledge.'”

It is assumed that it will take at least a first-round pick to pry Williams from Washington, but with his holdout extending this far, it’s possible the Redskins settle for less.

While Williams has made seven-consecutive Pro Bowls, he hasn’t played a full 16 games season since 2013. He was called for eight penalties last season after a pair of years where he was only called for three.

Austin Corbett Says Goodbye to Browns Fans After Trade

Dorsey and his staff were active on Tuesday, parting ways with 2018 second-round pick Austin Corbett, sending him to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Corbett said goodbye to Browns fans in an Instagram post after the trade was announced.

“I can’t thank the [Cleveland Browns] organization enough for taking a chance on me. I’m going to miss The Land and all the friends and family I’m leaving behind. You really never know how your life is going to shake out in this business and but what I do know is I’m coming back to the west coast. Grateful for the Rams bringing me in and now it’s time to get to work!”

Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick in last year’s draft, did not lived up to expectations with the Browns. He was slated to be the right guard of the future for the team after they dealt Kevin Zeitler to the Giants in the offseason, but he was unable to step into the role.

Dorsey spoke on the trade, saying it was the best time to make a deal happen.

“I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of this organization,” Dorsey said. “I thought yesterday was the appropriate time.”

He could not win the starting spot in training camp, and eventually settled into the backup center position on the depth chart. Even when the Browns struggled with injuries, Corbett did not crack the lineup.

Former sixth-round journeyman Eric Kush — who the Browns signed in the offseason — has been the starter this season. The team traded for Justin McCray and Wyatt Teller before the season to build their offensive line reserves, but will likely make another move to build more depth. Backup tackle Kendall Lamm had been injured, but recently returned.

