Browns Trade OL Austin Corbett to Rams for Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns have traded 2018 second-round pick Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2021 undisclosed draft pick.

Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick in last year’s draft, did not lived up to expectations with the Browns. He was slated to be the right guard of the future for the team after they dealt Kevin Zeitler to the Giants in the offseason, but he was unable to step into the role.

#Browns have traded 2018 No. 33 overall pick Austin Corbett to the #Rams for an undisclosed draft pick — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 15, 2019

He could not win the starting spot in training camp, and eventually settled into the backup center position on the depth chart. Even when the Browns struggled with injuries, Corbett did not crack the lineup.

Corbett has appeared in 14 games since joining the Browns. He appeared in three games as a reserve this year.

Welcome to LA, @BigCorbs73! #LARams have traded for OL Austin Corbett. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2019

Former sixth-round journeyman Eric Kush — who the Browns signed in the offseason — has been the starter this season. The team traded for Justin McCray and Wyatt Teller before the season to build their offensive line reserves, but will likely make another move to build more depth. Backup tackle Kendall Lamm had been injured, but recently returned.

Rams in Need of Offensive Line Depth After Injury

The Rams were in desperate need of help on the offensive line after losing lost left guard Joe Noteboom to a season-ending injury. He underwent season-ending surgery after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee.

“That’s a big loss,” Rams coach Sean McVay said about the loss of Noteboom, a first-year starter. “He made a lot of progress in the early stages of this season.”

McVay had hinted that the team would make moves to add depth behind backup Jamil Demby, who slid into the starting guard spot.

“We’ll look outside and see if there’s maybe some guys available to add some depth, but we’ll fill the starting spot from inside,” said McVay. “Jamil has had a chance to play a lot of snaps, and David Edwards is a guy that we have a lot of confidence in, so those are things that we’re going to work through.”

While Corbett has been listed as a center for the Browns, he could be used as a swing backup for all of the interior line positions.

Rams Ship Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters to Ravens

Another move by the Rams was announced at almost the same time, with the team shipping two-time Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens — the Browns AFC North rival.

Source: The #Rams have traded CB Marcus Peters to the #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019

The Ravens will get back linebacker Kenny Young, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Peters has 24 interceptions in his career, but just five of those have come since he’s been in L.A. He had eight his rookie year with the Chiefs.

The Rams have already placed veteran cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve because of fractured ribs.

“This is a challenging time,” McVay said this week. “But it’s not something that you’re going to let be deflating.”

After going to the Super Bowl a year ago, the Rams are off to a 3-3 start and trail both the undefeated 49ers (5-0) and Seahawks (4-1) in the NFC West.

