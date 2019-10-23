Former Cowboys RB Signs with Arizona Cardinals

Alfred Morris is headed to the desert.

The former two-time Dallas Cowboys running back signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Tuesday.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cardinals released linebacker Ramik Wilson.

A journeyman in his eighth year, Morris spent this past preseason with the Cowboys, rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, a fill-in for then-holdout Ezekiel Elliott. He was released at final cuts as Dallas worked to sign Elliott and enjoyed a summer breakout from rookie RB Tony Pollard.

Morris visited Arizona last month but left their facility sans deal. He had also drawn interest from the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he logged 428 yards and two TDs on 111 totes across 12 games in 2018.

Morris, 30, entered the NFL as a 2012 sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins. He notched three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and two Pro Bowl selections in the nation’s capital before Washington moved on and Alf joined the Cowboys for the 2016-17 seasons.

Prior to signing Morris, the Cards worked out fellow veteran runners Jay Ajayi, Spencer Ware and Benny Cunningham.

Role in Arizona

The Cardinals are all sorts of banged up at the position, with starter David Johnson battling an ankle injury that severely limited him in Week 7. Reserve RB D.J. Foster (hamstring) is also sidelined, leaving Chase Edmonds as the lone healthy back.

Edmonds converted 27 carries into 126 yards and three rushing scores as Arizona defeated the Giants last Sunday. He handled the lion’s share of starters reps after Johnson ceded duties, spending the afternoon on the sideline, his ankle uncooperative.

“Losing D.J. Foster late in the week in practice put us in a bind and we wanted to make sure Dave only played if we really needed him,” Kingsbury explained. “We were just being smart. It was a knee-based deal. Chase needed to be spelled, but we wanted to make sure Dave came (out of there) clean for later on in the season.”

Johnson appears on the doubtful side of questionable for the team’s next contest, a road trip to New Orleans, though coach Kliff Kingsbury considers him day-to-day. Assuming Johnson doesn’t go in the Big Easy, Morris will serve as Edmonds’ direct backup against the Saints’ ninth-ranked run defense.

Edmonds Discusses Replacing DJ

A 2018 fourth-round choice and Fordham product, Edmonds is a virtual unknown to most outside Arizona, but he put himself on the map with an extremely impressive workhorse effort — an effort that was as much about Johnson as Edmonds.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound former first-team FCS All-American (2016), he was seen vomiting during the game against the Giants, prompting a hampered Johnson to relieve him. It proved temporary, as Edmonds wouldn’t allow a possible aggravation of his injury.

“I want to look out for his career and his future,” Edmonds said, via the Cardinals’ offcial website. “He’s so selfless. Dave would go out on one leg if he has to. I told him before the game, ‘Bro, I know what type of guy you are, I know what type of player you are, just think of the future.’

“In a society and a world where players get criticized for contract talks or whatever the case may be, Dave earned all the money and all the fame he really has. I just didn’t want to see all that taken away.”

