Chiefs: NFL Analyst Thinks Andy Reid Might Take a Chance on Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is still not on an NFL roster. Three seasons ago, Kaepernick decided to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s, Steve Wyche.

“To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Last week Kaepernick representatives released a list of statements to negate the “false narratives” surrounding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

On October 10, 2019, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the full press release from Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, and PR director, Jasmine Windham, entitled “Facts to Address the False Narratives Regarding Colin Kaepernick.” The release reads, “There have been many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again. Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it’s the truth and nothing else.”

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

In the release, it also layout some of Kaepernick’s stats, which proves that he is still productive in the NFL. If given the opportunity by one of the 32 in the league.

“In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.” The release would finish with the statement concluded. It’s been recently reported that President Donald Trump may have prevented Kaepernick from getting signed.

Patrick Mahomes Dislocated His Right Kneecap

In the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes suffered a right patellar (kneecap) dislocation, a source told ESPN’s Stephania Bell.

“His knee didn’t even look like a knee. It was all out of whack. I couldn’t even describe it,” said Travis Kelce.

“Not too many people get hurt on a sneak,” Reid said. “It’s a freak thing, and it happens.”

After the Game, Mahomes Took to Twitter

“Awesome team win! Love, my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom”

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019

NFL Analyst Keyshawn JohnsonThinks Andy Reid Might Give Colin Kaepernick a Look

“Well, you got to try to figure it out number one, and you got Matt Moore there, and I think he can hold things together for them. Offensively, they gotta keep things going the defense obviously played tremendous tonight against the Denver Broncos, but that’s what you do. Then on top of that, you can always look for a quarterback somewhere out there,” said Keyshawn Johnson.

“If there was one guy that I would trust to possibly do something like that is Andy Reid. Andy Reid is the guy who drafted Donovan McNabb when very one said no, he was booed for that. He is a guy that signed a guy like Michael Vick, who was coming out of prison, and Micheal Vick went on to be a potentially an MVP.

He is a quarterback fixer and I understand the controversy that can swirl around Kaepernick, but hey man, Matt Moore, Kaepernick. At least kick the tires —sniff it and work him out, and see if he still has it, go back to ownership and then make that decision. If it is someone that you want to bring into your clubhouse,” said Johnson.

READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick Return: Lawyer Reveals QB’s Possible Legal Options vs. NFL