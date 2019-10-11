Interesting Court Ruling for Cowboys Fan Assaulted by Eagles Fan

Finally, there is good news involving rowdy Eagles fans. A Pennsylvania court reversed a five-year-old decision that awarded a Cowboys fan $70,000 in assault damages.

A state appeals court ruled that the Philadelphia Eagles and their stadium security team did everything in their power to protect a man wearing a Troy Aikman jersey during a 2014 Eagles-Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field. According to PennLive, Patrick Pearson claimed he was jumped by multiple Eagles fans as a “drunken man tossed his Cowboys cap into a urinal.”

Pearson was initially awarded $70,000 in damages from a jury following a trial in May 2018 that claimed “negligence from his favorite team’s arch-rivals,” per the report. On Friday, Judge Mary P. Murray overturned the decision in dramatic fashion.

PennLive’s Matt Miller described the ordeal as such:

Murray found the Philly judge who presided at the trial should not have allowed the Pearson case to go to the jury. Instead, that judge should have issued a judgment in favor of the Eagles dismissing the case after both sides finished presenting their evidence, she concluded. It would have been evident by then that Pearson didn’t have a case, Murray wrote. According to court filings, Pearson walked into the restroom to hear Eagles fans taunting their Cowboy foes. Pearson told the Eagles flock to “get a ring and we’ll talk,” referring to a Super Bowl ring, which the Eagles didn’t win until three seasons later.

Yes, the heated Cowboys-Eagles rivalry has one more amazing chapter to add to their book. The two teams will battle on Oct. 20 in Dallas as both teams look to stake their claim on first place in the NFC East.

ESPN Loudmouth Picks Cowboys over Eagles for Super Bowl

ESPN loudmouth Stephen A. Smith has long defended the Eagles in their quest for another Super Bowl. He has often taken Carson Wentz over Dak Prescott when discussing the best quarterback in the NFC East, too. Things have changed.

On Wednesday, Smith said “for the “moment” the Cowboys have a better chance to make it to the Super Bowl than the Eagles. He did backtrack a bit by saying that he still thought Philadelphia will ultimately win the division. However, he was picking Dallas based on what he’s seen through the first five weeks of the season.

“They [Cowboys] have a quarterback that we know can play regardless of how he has struggled the last two weeks,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “They have an elite running back in Ezekiel Elliott who has struggled the last couple of weeks but we know what he can do. They have a No. 1 receiver in Amari Cooper.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target