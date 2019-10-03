Cowboys Make Final Decision on Injured La’el Collins for Week 5: Report

Things are dire along the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line, but a doomsay scenario was avoided for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

A source tells ESPN.com’s Todd Archer that Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins will play through a nagging back injury that initially clouded his Week 5 availability.

Collins, who experienced back tightness in 2018, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, prompting the team to explore its contingency plans, such as kicking guard Connor Williams to tackle. Collins is expected to practice Friday, at least on a limited basis, and be in the starting lineup at AT&T Stadium.

Collins, who signed a record-setting five-year, $50 million extension prior to the season, has performed at an extremely high level through four weeks, paving the way for the NFL’s fifth-best rushing attack (145.5 yards per game) and helping keep quarterback Dak Prescott upright (three sacks).

The Cowboys will release their final Week 5 injury report following Friday’s practice.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Smith Likely to Sit

The bad news, as Cowboys tackles are concerned, involves perennial Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith, who sustained a high-ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Saints. He’s considered week-to-week, and won’t miss an extended period, but he’ll need at least one game to heal up.

Dallas will turn to dependable veteran backup Cameron Fleming as Prescott’s substitute blindside protector versus Green Bay. Though an obvious downgrade from Smith, Fleming is experienced, having started three games for the club last season, and has the confidence of teammates — including his QB.

“I trust that offensive line, wherever they fill in,” Prescott said Thursday, per ESPN. “But it’s about trusting the whole offense, trusting the plays, trusting the players around me, and if I’m focused on one person is in for this guy, then I’m going to be late on a read or I’m going to miss something here or miss something there. For me, it’s about focusing on my job, my 1/11th and go out there and execute it.”

Cowboys Reveal Third, ‘Biggest’ Injury for D-Law

Make it three maladies for DeMarcus Lawrence. The star Cowboys defensive end, who’s already battling an injury to his non-surgically-repaired shoulder as well as a minor knee issue, has been diagnosed with a heel bruise, head coach Jason Garrett announced Thursday.

Garrett revealed the latter ailment is impacting Lawrence the most ahead of Dallas’ Week 5 home contest against the Packers.

“Biggest thing is a heel bruise. He’s getting treatment for that,” he said, per Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher.

Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and was limited again Thursday. He’s expected to start against the Packers, barring any setbacks. In related news, fellow DE Tyrone Crawford, sidelined since Week 2 with hip bursitis, was limited in practice but could return to action Sunday, potentially forcing veteran fill-in (and current Cowboys sack leader) Robert Quinn to the bench.

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones May Fire Jason Garrett Mid-Season, Says Analyst [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL