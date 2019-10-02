Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Announces Status for Week 5 vs. Packers

Jerry Jones called it.

Two days after the Dallas Cowboys owner confidently hinted that Michael Gallup’s return is imminent, the starting second-year wide receiver practiced with the team and declared himself “good to go” for Week 5.

“As long as I can cut, I think I should be good,” Gallup said, per The Athletic.



Gallup participated in individual drills and handled some full-squad reps Wednesday. This was his first practice since Sept. 15, the first time he’s seen on-field work since undergoing surgery last month to trim his meniscus tendon.

“If I feel good, I can keep going. If I didn’t feel good, I was just going to do indy. It’s all on me,” he said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.



Gehlken also reported that, “barring a setback,” Gallup is expected to play Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) moving around well in first practice since Sept. 15 meniscus tear. He is coming off arthroscopic surgery. Expected to be a limited participant today. pic.twitter.com/GwtfKJoFFw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 2, 2019

Billed by many as a 2019 breakout candidate, Gallup opened the season with a team-high 158 yards on seven receptions. He added six grabs for 68 scoreless yards in Week 2 before leaving the game with a knee injury, which he needed surgically repaired.

Dallas’ offensive operation has taken a downward turn sans Gallup, struggling to get going against the tanking Dolphins in Week 3 and falling apart in last Sunday’s 12-10 loss to the Saints. The Randall Cobb-Tavon Austin-Cedrick Wilson combination simply isn’t as effective in freeing No. 1 WR Amari Cooper, who didn’t downplay Gallup’s absence — nor his recovery.

“We need him out there, and he actually looked good. He looks like before he got injured,” Cooper said, via the DMN.



The Cowboys will practice Thursday and Friday, then release a final injury report on which Gallup likely will be listed as questionable.

