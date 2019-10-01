Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Drops Big Update on Michael Gallup

Cracked is the door for Michael Gallup to suit up Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday declined to rule out the second-year wide receiver for the team’s Week 5 home contest versus the Green Bay Packers.

“We’ve just got to see how it goes out there (Wednesday) especially and just take a look at him,” Jones said on the 105.3 The Fan, per the club’s official website.

Gallup underwent surgery last month to trim the meniscus tendon in his knee. Attached to the procedure was an estimated recovery time of 2-4 weeks. The second-year starter was injured on Sept. 15 in Dallas’ win over the Redskins when a defender spun him awkwardly to the turf.

I believe this is the fourth-quarter play from yesterday’s game when Michael Gallup injured his knee pic.twitter.com/olN9y8HFQM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 16, 2019

Prior to exiting that game, he caught six-of-eight targets for 68 scoreless yards. This, on top of a monster opening day performance in which he led the Cowboys with 159 receiving yards on seven grabs.

Without Gallup in the lineup, quarterback Dak Prescott has peppered No. 1 WR Amari Cooper with targets while also taking deeps shots to slot man Randall Cobb and former Jets bust and resident burner Devin Smith.

Gallup’s return would boost Dallas’ offense for what may devolve into a shootout at AT&T Stadium against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jerry Talks Tyron

Echoing Monday reports, Jones confirmed Cowboys Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain amid Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Smith is “unlikely” to go against Green Bay, said Jones, who added, “but I don’t know that. But on the long-term basis, which is beyond this week, we couldn’t have asked for better news. Look forward to have him back out there quick.”

For however long Smith is sidelined, the Cowboys will turn to one of only two backup tackles on the 53-man roster, sixth-year pro Cameron Fleming, who started three games in Smith’s stead last season.

Frazier Done for Season

The injury bug is clamping down on the Cowboys. Its latest (and most severe, to this point) victim is backup safety Kavon Frazier, who suffered a torn pectoral at New Orleans and will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Jason Garrett announced Monday. Frazier will be placed on injured reserve, opening a spot on the 53-man roster.