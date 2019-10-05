Florida’s Dan Mullen Calls Out Auburn for ‘Dirty Play’ on Kyle Trask

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask exited the game against Auburn early in the second quarter with a sprained MCL, but was able to return to play before halftime. The bigger news was Florida head coach Dan Mullen telling CBS Sports’ Jamie Erdahl that the hit on the Gators quarterback was a “dirty play.”

“Hopefully, the league really tries to keep quarterbacks safe from dirty plays,” Mullen told CBS heading into halftime.

Here is a look at the play where Trask sustained the injury which drew the ire of Mullen.

Floridas Kyle Trask leaves game after this injury. He walked off the field on his own 🙏🏽 #Gators

pic.twitter.com/peWIXZ9nNg — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) October 5, 2019

Trask Was Able to Return to the Game After Sustaining an MCL Injury

The play did not look particularly malicious as an Auburn defender rolled into Trask’s leg causing him to briefly head to the locker room. It also appeared as though the defender was blocked into the collision with the Florida quarterback.

Trask returned with a brace on his leg and was able to go back into the game. Mullen noted the plan is for Trask to continue to play in the second half. Qadry Jones took over the Florida offense in Trask’s absence. Florida is already without their starting quarterback Feleipe Franks for the remainder of the season.

Mullen Believes Trask Has Done a “Great Job Managing the System”

Prior to the Auburn game, Mullen appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday to discuss the big matchup. Mullen praised his quarterback noting that he has done well working within the Gators system.

“He’s done a great job managing the system,” Mullen said, per Saturday Down South. “He hasn’t forced it, and has taken was the defense has given him. … He keeps working, working, working and understanding his reads. … The most important muscle for the quarterback is his head. Speed is not in his legs. How fast can you process the information?”

After Franks suffered the season-ending injury against Kentucky, Mullen noted he believed Trask was also a starting quarterback.

“I think we have three starting quarterbacks in our room, guys that work and prepare to be ready to go,” Mullen explained to 247 Sports. “Kyle was waiting for his moment. We think he’s a starter just like Feleipe is. He played that way. There was never a doubt when he came in that he could do the job. Heck of a job by him.”

Trask Called Franks a “Great Leader”

Trask and Franks followed opposite paths to end up at Florida. Franks was a top-rated high school recruit who played in Elite 11 camps featuring the nation’s top quarterbacks. Florida was one of the few schools that made an offer to Trask. After Franks’ injury, Trask discussed what the quarterback meant to the team.

“It was a really hard time for the team because (Franks) is a great leader for us,” Trask noted to 247 Sports. “At the end of the day, we still had to win the game. Like Coach Mullen said, he prepares three starters. It was the next man up and time to get the job done.