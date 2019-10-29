Dane Leclair: Nebraska Fall Kills College Volleyball Star

Dane Leclair, a star college and high school volleyball player who was the son of a former Rochester, New York news anchor, is dead at the age of 22. He died in an accidental fall from a Lincoln, Nebraska parking garage, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. He was studying to get his master’s degree in Nebraska.

LeClair’s mother is Rebecca Leclair, a former news anchor with WHEC-TV, Channel 10. His father is Paul Leclair, a lawyer. He played volleyball at Loyola University Chicago and McQuaid Jesuit High School and was currently a graduate student at the University of Nebraska. According to the Loyola Phoenix, Lincoln, Nebraska police say that Leclair “was found dead on the sidewalk around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27” after falling from the structure’s fourth floor. He was also “graduate student manager for the Cornhuskers’ women’s volleyball team,” the site reported.

“Loyola University Chicago mourns the passing of former men’s volleyball student-athlete Dane Leclair, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 22. Leclair had been pursuing his master’s degree in business administration at the University of Nebraska,” Loyola University Chicago wrote in a tribute on its website.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leclair Was Remembered as a ‘Beloved’ Student Athlete With a Personality That ‘Lit Up a Room

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Dane,” Loyola Director of Athletics Steve Watson said in the Loyola article. “He was one of the most beloved student-athletes during his time on campus and had a personality that lit up a room. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and coaches and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Loyola tribute stated that Leclair was a native of Pittsford, New York and “a key member of the Loyola men’s volleyball team for four seasons from 2016-19, helping the Ramblers earn a top 10 ranking in the season-ending American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I-II Poll on three occasions.”

“Dane personified the very best of what it means to be a Rambler, a student-athlete and a man for others,” Loyola head men’s volleyball coach Mark Hulse said in the statement. “He was an unbelievable teammate, friend and member of the volleyball community. We will all miss him dearly.”

The university added: “Off the court, Leclair was recognized for his work in the classroom, earning Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) Academic All-Conference honors four times.”

Dane’s Mother Is a Communications Expert Who Is a Former News Anchor

On her website, Rebecca Johnson Leclair describes herself as “Communications Expert and Mother of 4 who is ready for Stage 2 of my professional life!” She also wrote that she is now a Communications Specialist at Rebecca Leclair Communications, is a former News Reporter/Anchor at WHEC TV, and studied Broadcast journalism at Syracuse University.

Rebecca Leclair sent WHEC-TV the following statement on her son’s death:

Dane Leclair, passed away suddenly this weekend in Nebraska where he was a grad assistant coach for the University of Nebraska’s Women’s Volleyball team and an MBA student. He was 22 years old. Dane was a funny, kind, studious, and athletic. In addition to being an Eagle Scout and a College Division I Volleyball player for 4 years, Dane was also part of the Team USA developmental volleyball squad for several years. Dane was an honors student at McQuaid and Loyola of Chicago. Dane is survived by his parents Paul and Rebecca and his brother, Doug, and sisters Aline and Natalie. He was well-loved by his paternal and maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many awesome teammates.

According to WXXI News, Dane’s high school released this statement: “The McQuaid Jesuit community is saddened to learn about the sudden death of 2015 alumnus, Dane Leclair. A bright, talented young man, McQuaid was blessed with his presence as a student, as an athlete, and as a man for others during his middle school and high school days. Our prayers and condolences go out to the entire Leclair family and all those who knew him at this difficult time.”

READ NEXT: Texas Mass Shooting Suspect Named.