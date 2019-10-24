Carson Wentz Responds to Criticism from ‘Anonymous’ Eagles Teammates

Carson Wentz always takes the high road, especially when it shows up in his driveway.

The Eagles quarterback told reporters he had meaningful conversations with select teammates — presumably “anonymous source” Alshon Jeffery was one — and the entire team has moved on. Wentz wouldn’t go into detail on what was talked about but he reiterated that everyone has to do a better job of keeping their criticisms and problems in-house.

“That stuff, if it comes out through the media, that’s not how we like to have things come out and that’s not how we’re going to discuss it,” Wentz said. via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Those things are all in-house things and we’ve put them behind us. We’re going to keep that stuff tight going forward, for sure.”

Wentz was the target of inflammatory comments last year when a scathing report painted a portrait of a selfish and obsessive player. It was the first time anything negative had come out about him and kind of shook everyone in the locker room to the core. Many teammates, including Zach Ertz, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, defended Wentz in the wake of that report.

Quarterbacks get criticized, it’s part of the job description so Wentz better get used to it. He’s handled himself like a true gentleman through his first couple spats.

“We’ve all had conversations and everything and everyone’s good, everyone’s going forward and on the same page,” Wentz said.

Wentz Stretches with Alshon Jeffery at Practice

Alshon Jeffery has denied he is the “anonymous source” for ESPN’s Josina Anderson who dropped the bombshell report of teammates being upset with their quarterback. A local radio host and sideline reporter in Philadelphia called Jeffery out as Anderson’s source. Despite the drama in the locker room, the Eagles are saying all the right things. And doing all the right things.

On Wednesday, Carson Wentz was seen stretching out with Jeffery before practice. It has probably happened a hundred times, but this time it drew the attention of everyone in attendance. It was seen as a forgiving gesture, an olive branch from a quarterback trying to lead to a possibly frustrated receiver.

Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery stretching next to each other at the start of practice #Eagles pic.twitter.com/POzG492YnO — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 23, 2019

“Carson stretches all the time. Next to each other every once in a while,” Jeffery said. “We were just laughing, joking, having fun.”

Ron Jaworski Says Eagles Have Been ‘Terrible’

Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski recently offered his analysis on the struggling football team in Philadelphia. Jaworski, who spent a decade guiding the Eagles, told CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter that the last two weeks have been a “flat-out disaster.” It starts at the top, with head coach Doug Pederson.

“We always talk about the coaches coaching the players,” Jaworski told Reiter. “Well, here’s where the head coach has to coach the assistant coaches, and he’s got to get those guys going to get their assistant position coaches to get their guys playing up to their ability.”

Jaworski also hinted that Carson Wentz needs to step up and earn that huge contract he signed in the offseason.

“I love Carson Wentz,” Jaworski said, “but when you’re given a $128 million contract, the expectations go way up, and he has not been able to raise his game to that level.”

