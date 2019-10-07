Eagles Coach Names Jordan Howard Lead Running Back

The fans have been clamoring for it. After another stellar outing, it sure sounds like Jordan Howard is the new No. 1 running back in Philadelphia.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked a direct question about giving Howard more carries and he didn’t flinch. Howard should see an uptick in usage moving forward for an offense starting to gain an identity as a ground-and-pound attack. The Eagles have rushed for 260 yards over the past two weeks, with Howard accounting for 149 of that. Expect Pederson to ride the hot hand over rookie Miles Sanders.

“I think as we go, Jordan has been the lead back the last couple of games for sure. But Miles is learning and coming, and we are really happy with both of them,” Pederson said. “I think moving forward, it’s kind of going that way, but again, I can’t sit here and tell you, if [RB] Miles [Sanders] has a hot hand one day that he gets more touches, but right now, that’s kind of the trend.”

Eagles Not Worried About Corey Clement

Another running back — Corey Clement — made headlines for the wrong reasons during the Eagles’ 31-6 victory. The third-year rusher was used primarily on special teams Sunday and the lasting image is of him muffing a punt return early in the fourth quarter. The Jets recovered it and scored their only touchdown on the day.

It appeared Clement thought the ball had hit teammate Ryan Lewis’ foot before he lunged after it and failed to recover. He was filling in for injured return man Darren Sproles on the play. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admitted that Clement probably needs more reps on the punt return unit. He was quickly replaced by receiver Nelson Agholor to close out Sunday’s game.

“I am confident [in Clement]. We just have to get him reps this week,” Pederson said. “He’s missed some time, obviously, but he hasn’t done enough of it in practice because he’s been working special teams and other areas.”

Eagles Sign Former Redskins Receiver

The Eagles added wide receiver Robert Davis to the practice squad Monday. Davis, a sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia State, spent last season with the Washington Redskins bouncing on and off the active roster.

The Eagles had one open slot due to their promotion of cornerback Ryan Lewis to the 53-man roster. Davis has appeared in four NFL games, including one start, and has one reception for 11 yards. His lone catch was for a first down. Davis stands at 6-foot-3 and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.

The team’s practice squad is now at full capacity featuring Davis, receiver Marcus Green, receiver Greg Ward, cornerback D.J. White, offensive lineman Sua Opeta, tight end Josh Perkins, linebacker Alex Singleton, running back Boston Scott, defensive tackle Bruce Hector and quarterback Kyle Lauletta.

