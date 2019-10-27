Eagles Interested in Trading Key Tackle for Browns Receiver: Report

The trade winds are garnering hurricane-level strength with only two days left before the Oct. 29 deadline.

The Eagles are still thought to be buyers at the deadline. However, if the team lays an egg in Buffalo and drops to 3-5 … there is talk GM Howie Roseman would consider selling key pieces in an effort to build for the future.

One extremely valuable and marketable player is Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The reserve tackle — remember, he started in Super Bowl LII — keeps coming up as a name of interest, specifically in Cleveland.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns were locked in on acquiring Trent Williams from the Redskins but Washington doesn’t seem keen on moving their disgruntled left tackle. Vaitai would be an intriguing backup plan for Cleveland, one that GM Ken Dorsey has reportedly already kicked the tires on.

Per Rapoport: The Browns haven’t been shy about their desire for an offensive tackle, though they’ve been shut down every time they’ve asked about Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. One potential name to watch is Eagles reserve tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, or Big V. Several teams have been keeping an eye on him, so Philly may have a real market. But they could also re-sign him in the offseason or simply keep him for depth, so that factors into the price.

What could the Eagles net in return for Vaitai? Well, it doesn’t seem as if talks have gotten to that stage. The Browns do have two expendable playmakers at the wide receiver position who would fit nicely in Philadelphia.

Option No. 1: Rashard Higgins, Wide Receiver

The first option is Rashard Higgins. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was the first to suggest the Browns receiver was being shopped and he makes a lot of sense for the Eagles. The former fifth-round pick known as “Hollywood” has been a solid contributor in Cleveland since 2016, but there’s no more room for him with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway ahead of him on the Browns’ depth chart. Higgins has 74 receptions for 1,007 yards in four seasons. The 25-year-old ran the 40 in 4.64 seconds. On the downside, he has been nursing a knee injury since Week 1.

#Browns WRs ready to go, including Rashard Higgins, who’s missed the past 5 games. pic.twitter.com/mzNV9prY0W — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) October 23, 2019

Option No. 2: T.J. Carrie, Cornerback

Yes, the Eagles need for secondary help has been written about more widely than a Stephen King novel. Carrie is a versatile corner who has shown he can play on both the outside and in the slot, something that would upgrade Philadelphia immediately. But how willing are the Browns to trade him? The 29-year-old has started the last four games while making 27 total tackles, with one interception and two passes defensed. The problem would be his cap hit, estimated at $8.15 million and $8.65 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

.@AlbertBreer on @BullandFox mentions players like T.J. Carrie and Rashard Higgins that could be trade pieces for #Browns in search for offensive line help — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 23, 2019

Option No. 3: Antonio Callaway, Wide Receiver

Callaway would be the longest shot on the board. The speedy receiver — 4.41 in the 40 — came into the league with a good deal of hype and may have been a second-round pick had it not been for accusations of sexual assault in college. The 22-year-old has also had legal troubles in the NFL, stemming from drugs found in his car at a traffic stop and for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

ICYMI: #Browns OC Todd Monken calls Antonio Callaway's drop 'catastrophic; It completely changed the game', and his other thoughts on the offensive struggles during his weekly 'dentist appointment' https://t.co/4vPIMrL7hp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 11, 2019

He was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season. But there is no denying his immense talent on the field. Callaway is a guy that can stretch the field and is an attractive piece to any team looking for a burner. He only has two catches for 22 yards this season while dealing with some bad drops. Not ideal.

