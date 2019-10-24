Eagles Involved in Trade Talks to Sell Two Super Bowl Heroes: Report

The majority of trade chatter around the Eagles has involved the team acquiring a difference-maker or two. Now there are varying reports that Philadelphia might be sellers at the deadline.

Two high-profile players were recently mentioned as potential trade targets, but the moves don’t seem to make a lot of sense. At least not right now, with the way this Eagles team is constructed. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Cleveland Browns are interested in acquiring backup tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Of course, Vaitai isn’t a traditional second-stringer since he started in Super Bowl LII in place of an injured Jason Peters. Vaitai started at right tackle for the Eagles during Wednesday’s practice with Lane Johnson out with an illness. Johnson was back at practice Thursday, but the fact remains Vaitai is an integral piece of the team’s offensive line due to his ability to play a myriad of different positions.

Per Robinson: Option No. 3 for Dorsey would be more of a bargain move for depth and flexibility — targeting one of the Eagles’ offensive tackles. Specifically backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has starting experience at tackle and also the flexibility to play guard if needed. Vaitai is in the last year of his rookie deal and has been the odd man out in an offensive tackle quartet that includes top-end starters Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, as well as rookie Andre Dillard.

Would the Eagles want to part with him? Especially knowing how injury-plagued their line has been over the past few seasons?

It would be a dice roll. Maybe a good one depending on what they could net in return. GM Howie Roseman should try and get Browns speedster Antonio Callaway included in any potential deadline deal.

Nelson Agholor Could Be Headed to Indianapolis

The frustration over Nelson Agholor has reached a boiling point in Philadelphia. It is time to do something drastic with the struggling receiver, either by cutting him outright or sending him elsewhere in a trade.

The rumor mill was churning Thursday with reports of Agholor possibly heading to Indianapolis for a possible reunion with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The slot receiver enjoyed his best season under Reich’s watch when he hauled in 62 balls for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

According to NFL.com’s Marc Sessler, the Eagles could ask for a fourth-round draft pick in return for Agholor. Remember, Agholor was the 20th overall pick in the 2015 draft when former head coach Chip Kelly selected him there.

Per Sessler: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Buy wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The Eagles loom as buyers on defense, especially in the secondary, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them part ways with Agholor. With one game all year of 60-plus receiving yards, Agholor has struggled to mesh inside an out-of-sync Philly offense. Indy would welcome the former first-rounder as needed help alongside T.Y. Hilton. With Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Chester Rogers behind the star pass-catcher, signal-caller Jacoby Brissett could use some veteran help. Potential compensation: 2020 fourth-round pick.

The prospect of getting rid of Agholor should excite Eagles fans in more ways than one. For starters, they rid themselves of an underperforming player in the last year of his contract. They also turn the page on one of the last connections to the failed Chip Kelly experiment. It could be a huge win-win situation for everyone.

