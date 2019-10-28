Eagles Injury Report: Doug Pederson Updates Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson Status

The Eagles are getting closer and closer to 100-percent. Following the team’s 31-13 win over Buffalo, Doug Pederson provided updates on his injured stars.

The head coach gave a huge thumbs up on Miles Sanders. The rookie running back left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury and never returned. On Monday, Pederson confirmed Sanders underwent testing and everything was pointing in a positive direction. Sanders has been declared “day-to-day” for now until further evaluations declare him good to go. However, it sure sounds like — barring an unexpected setback — he’ll suit up against Chicago.

After the game, Sanders told reporters that his shoulder felt fine and X-rays came back negative for a broken bone.

“It’s pretty fine. X-rays were cool,” said Sanders, via The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “I don’t know nothing else yet. But I should be fine, hopefully.”

Meanwhile, Pederson wasn’t as confident with his comments regarding injured receiver DeSean Jackson. The speedster will be “incorporated back into practice” on Wednesday, according to the coach, and the team will “see where he’s at.”

Translation: Jackson will return to the field this week to once again test his nagging abdomen. If Jackson can run on it without pain, then he’ll play. The comments echo what Pederson has been saying for seven weeks now.

Miles Sanders Made History Sunday in Buffalo

It was clear to everyone in attendance that Miles Sanders had a monster game against the Bills. However, the rookie has been putting up some historic stats. Sanders picked up 74 yards on three carries in Buffalo while racking up another 44 yards through the air.

The Harrisburg native has accumulated 568 combined receiving and rushing yards, plus another 283 total yards working as Eagles’ top kick returner. Sanders now has an impressive 851 total all-purpose yards, good enough for sixth-best in the entire NFL.

In addition, Sanders became the first running back in more than a decade with 450-plus scrimmage yards and 250-plus return yards in his first seven games, and the only NFL rookie to rack up more than 200 receiving and rushing yards. Yes, he’s literally a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball.

Offensive Line Coach Credited with Play Design

The highlight-reel play that came to embody the Eagles’ 31-13 win over the Bills was actually the brainchild of Jeff Stoutland. The offensive line coach designed the play and the team had practiced it several times using tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz as the lead blockers.

On Sunday, they called it for Miles Sanders on a crucial 2nd-and-8 play in the third quarter and it busted the game open. His backfield mate, Jordan Howard, provided the lead block. Howard rushed for 96 yards on the ground himself.

“That was sweet,” quarterback Carson Wentz said, via The Inquirer’s Les Bowen. “The first thing I said to Miles, you better give [Howard] some love on that. To have an explosive run like that, it’s been a while since we really broke a long touchdown run. [Howard] did turn into a fullback right there.”

