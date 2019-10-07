Eagles Offense Wasn’t ‘In Sync’ Despite Blowout Win over Jets

The Eagles never trailed Sunday in their 31-6 dismantling of the Jets. The game was over before it started.

According to their head coach, it wasn’t all positive. The Eagles’ defense accounted for 10 sacks and two touchdowns — one score off an interception, another from a strip sack and fumble recovery. Meanwhile, the offense seemed stuck in neutral for most of the afternoon.

Despite racking up 265 total yards of offense, the Eagles’ passing game never quite looked in sync. They tallied 181 yards through the air at an anemic 6.0 yards per pass.

“Again, it’s never as good as you think and probably never as bad as you think,” Pederson told reporters Monday. “There are some thing that we have to clean up. We just weren’t in sync and I give credit obviously to the Jets.

“They had a really good scheme coming into this game. They gave us some fits up front with some of their fronts and it’s a good defense. So, credit them a little bit, and there are some things we can take away and work on and get better this week.”

Carson Wentz had a solid game, not a great one. The quarterback was a hair off on a few throws while taking some unnecessary hits from holding the football too long. He went 17-of-29 for 189 yards and a touchdown.

“Carson played well. He did the things that we asked him to do in this football game,” Pederson said. “There were a few times where I would like to have seen the ball maybe come out just a touch sooner. But I thought overall, he played well.”

DeSean Jackson Still Rehabbing Abdomen

The Eagles officially updated the status of DeSean Jackson. The speedy receiver has been missing in action since hurting his abdomen on Sept. 15. Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Jackson is rehabbing, but might hit the practice field this week. It all depends on what team doctors tell him.

“DeSean, he’s still rehabbing obviously. He’s working,” Pederson said. “I just met with the medical team and he’s going to do a little more. We’re going to push him a little bit more this week to do some more running and things like that.”

The latest report had Jackson returning on Oct. 20 for the Cowboys game. Pederson wouldn’t put a timeline on a return for his deep threat.

“We’ll see,” Pederson said. “He’s getting close. [We are taking it] day-by-day and we’ll see here tomorrow and Wednesday and the next day where he’s at.”