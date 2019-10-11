Eagles Place Super Bowl Hero on Injured Reserve: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed another veteran on injured reserve.

In continuing with the trend of the Eagles being banged up, Philadelphia officially placed running back Corey Clement on injured reserve on Friday due to a shoulder injury.

To replace Clement, the Eagles have activated second-year running back Boston Scott off of the practice squad.

Roster Move: #Eagles have promoted RB Boston Scott from the practice squad to the active roster and placed RB Corey Clement on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/BuaAgZ4dmk — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2019

Corey Clement Helped Eagles Win Super Bowl LII

Clement had been relegated to mostly special teams duty this season, losing out on carries to Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. The 24-year-old originally suffered his shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons and very little progress had been made regarding his injury.

Clement had taken over return duties during the Eagles’ 31-6 victory over the New York Jets last week due to Darren Sproles’ injury — only to lose out on his job due to muffing a kick. Nelson Agholor took over return duties shortly thereafter.

The 5-foot-11 running back is best known for his role during the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Clement caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown — leading the Eagles in receiving yards during the big game.

The third-year back has 142 carries for 580 yards and six touchdowns along with an additional 32 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns during his career.

Eagles Linebacker Blasts Kirk Cousins

As the Eagles prepare for a big NFC showdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota this week, the Vikings will have plenty of bulletin board material. That would be because Eagles linebacker Zach Brown went on record as saying that Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is the weakest part of their offense.

Don’t believe me?

Check it out for yourself.

Via ESPN’s Tim McManus:

“Cousins, I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball. For me, that’s probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They’ve got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They’ve got real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands.”

Keep in mind that Brown was teammates with Cousins for a season with the Washington Redskins.

As Pro Football Focus illustrates, Cousins has been pretty bad this season despite what his individual stats may indicate.

“Another player where terrible fumbles are getting hidden behind the passing stats, Cousins is off to a poor start despite what his No. 10 ranking in passer rating may indicate. He has six turnover-worthy plays and only two interceptions to show for them, but for Cousins, it’s been more about the poor quality in each of these plays. Against the Packers in Week 2, Cousins put the ball on the ground twice, while also heaving a prayer into the end zone for an interception with the game on the line. In addition to the turnover-worthy plays, Cousins has been aided by 55.2% of his yards coming after the catch, second-highest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. Turnover luck combined with above-average production (due to his playmakers and scheme) has led to a 100.1 passer rating that is not even close to telling the story of Cousins’ season through five weeks.”

Considering the Eagles enter as 3-point underdogs against the Vikings, Philadelphia is going to hope that Cousins has another one of his bad games.