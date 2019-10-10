Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers: A Future Hall of Famer and a 1st Round Bust

It’s Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season and the majority of our previously known sleepers have been swept up off of the waiver wire. However, the NFL is the league that keeps on giving. Due to a plethora of outliers, such as coaching changes, injuries, and generous matchups, we have a number of players worthy of outproducing their typical fantasy output this week.

Below you will find three separate categories for our sleepers. We begin with players likely rostered but on the majority of fantasy owners’ benches. Then we move on to deep sleepers, most of whom are likely still floating around your waiver wire. Finally, our fantasy sleeper of the week, the player most likely to produce in a big way despite low expectations.

Don’t get caught snoozing on this handful of players who are bound to help you add another “W” to your win column this week. Check out our list below.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Sleepers

Greg Olsen (TE, CAR) vs. TB

Many figured that after Olsen’s Week 4 putrid fantasy output of 2.5 points, he could only go up from there. Well, apparently those people were wrong. Olsen put up a goose egg in Week 5, and has fallen out of favor in many lineups for Week 6. Don’t give up on the TE just yet. Tampa Bay allows 16+ fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, the second-most in the league through the first five weeks of play. Olsen himself racked up 14 points against the Bucs back in Week 2.

Adrian Peterson (RB, WAS) at MIA

The future Hall of Famer has collected a grand total of nine fantasy points over the past three games. Fantasy owners have taken notice of AP’s poor play. Peterson’s owned percentage in Yahoo leagues has dropped to just 55%. I would recommend scooping the running back up, even just for a one week flyer. Offensive line coach and new interim head coach Bill Callahan wants to feature the running game within the ‘Skins offense. Peterson has a beautiful matchup vs. Miami this week. No team has surrendered more points to the running back position this season than the Dolphins have.

Vance McDonald (TE, PIT) at LAC

Steelers are undecided on who will be under center against the Chargers this week. A betting man would likely side with undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges. Either way, look for Pittsburgh to attack the seams of the LA defense. The Bolts are down to two backup safeties on the backend, Rayshawn Jenkins and Roderic Teamer. Jaylen Samuels is out for the Steelers, which means the wildcat formation will likely not dominate the team’s playbook as it has in weeks past. Pittsburgh will have to come up with other ways to produce points, likely looking in McDonald’s direction.

Deep Sleepers 💤

Chase Edmonds (RB, ARI) vs. ATL

Edmond’s value depends solely on the availability of David Johnson. DJ is currently dealing with a back injury, and reports out of Arizona state that he won’t play this week unless he is fully healthy. Edmonds compiled 86 total yards and a touchdown on 11 touches last week in spot duty. Atlanta has allowed an average of 124 yards from scrimmage to running backs over the past two weeks.

Kyle Allen (QB, CAR) vs. TB

Allen has averaged less than 207 yards per game and tossed one lone touchdown since throwing for four back in Week 3. However, he’s worth a look on Sunday morning in London. Tampa Bay has allowed nearly 29 fantasy points to starting QBs over their last three games.

Josh Rosen (QB, MIA) vs. WAS

Here’s where we start to really dive deep. Rosen is owned in exactly 3% of Yahoo leagues this season. This is understandable when you realize he’s put up a total of just 21.58 fantasy points this season. The good news for Rosen is that Washington allows more points on a per-game basis (22.67) than his entire season total. Only one QB has scored less than 20.44 points against the ‘Skins this year.

Sleeper of the Week

DeVante Parker (WR, MIA) vs. WAS

We keep the 305 praise going. I’ve seen a lot of Preston Williams love going around this week. However, it’s Parker who’s been the main target in the ‘Phins passing offense since Josh Rosen has taken over the helm in Miami. Parker has averaged nearly seven targets per game in three of his four contests this season. Washington allows the third-most points to wideouts in 2019. Receivers who see more than five targets against the ‘Skins this season have averaged six-plus receptions, 81+ receiving yards and 17+ fantasy points against them.

READ NEXT: Fantasy Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 6: Quarterbacks