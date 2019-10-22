Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 8 Predictions

As we hit the halfway mark of the fantasy football season, our lineup decisions continue to gain importance as this week’s Start-Sit predictions outline. Before we get to my best fantasy football picks for Week 8, let’s explore the trade market with the deadline approaching in most leagues.

Whether it is the stock market or fantasy football, everyone knows the adage “buy low and sell high,” but predicting a player’s future value is a tricky proposition. Sometimes the best move you can make is not pulling the trigger on a trade. In some cases, it is having the courage to make a trade with no guarantees that players will perform as you expect the rest of the season.

How do you know if you should make a trade? One simple way to evaluate your team is by looking at the “points for” and “points against” categories. If you have a good record but a lower number than most of your league in the “points for” category, you may be heading for regression the rest of the season as your schedule evens out. This simply means your team is outperforming its talent based on favorable matchups. Count yourself fortunate, but it may be time to make a move to improve your chances to maintain your positive momentum.

Fantasy football can be a brutal game and matchups do not always go your way. Your team may be scoring a lot of points but unfortunate matchups have handed you a losing record. Unless a good deal presents itself, sticking with your team is often the right move as fantasy matchups tend to even out in the long run. Whether you have lineup or trade questions, feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams for fantasy advice.

Here is a look at my fantasy football predictions for Week 8.

Start Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf vs. Falcons & Sit Panthers WR Curtis Samuel vs. 49ers

D.K. Metcalf flashed a bit against the Ravens but looked like a rookie when it mattered most in crunch time. Metcalf fumbled the ball on a play that seemed routine and appeared to kick it towards the opposing end zone. Look for the Seahawks rookie wideout to bounce back against a Falcons secondary that cannot stop anyone and ranks among the five worst units in the NFL.

Metcalf had nine targets against the Ravens which is the most he has had all season. His fantasy outlook is trending up with Will Dissly sidelined for the rest of the season.

Curtis Samuel is coming off a bye but had himself a day in Week 6. Don’t expect that same kind of performance as the Panthers take on the Niners which are by far the top-ranked NFL passing defense allowing just 133.5 passing yards per game. This is nearly 30 yards less than the No. 2 ranked unit. If you have to start a Panthers receiver this week it is D.J. Moore, but Samuel should remain on your bench.

WR Starts Week 8: Keke Coutee is worth a shot against a Raiders defense giving up the second-most receiving yards in the NFL as Will Fuller is likely to miss extended time. Kenny Stills is expected to return from being sidelined, but Coutee has had two straight weeks of fantasy relevance. He should be able to keep this streak going with Fuller out of the lineup.

Golden Tate should continue his hot streak since his return as the top Giants target against a bad Lions secondary. Cole Beasley is slated to see a lot of targets against a reeling Eagles defense.

WR Sits Week 8: It is hard to get away from Odell Beckham Jr. or Jarvis Landry, but temper your expectations for the Browns receivers. Cleveland is coming off a bye, so it is natural to expect the offense to finally break out.

You should table those expectations until the Browns play the Patriots in Week 8. Landry could end up having a solid day if Baker Mayfield checks down a lot and targets the veteran wideout in the slot. Outside of T.Y. Hilton, the Colts receivers should remain on your bench against a Broncos secondary that is surprisingly a top-five unit.

Start Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy vs. Packers & Sit Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. Rams

LeSean McCoy appears to be the Chiefs running back you can trust. This week, McCoy faces a Packers rushing defense that is among the bottom 10 NFL teams. Between McCoy’s carries plus his receptions, he should string together a Week 8 that makes him a strong RB2.

We have reached the point of the season where we have to bench Joe Mixon. The running back is not only underperforming based on his preseason ADP, but he is not even putting up enough points to warrant a spot in your lineup. If you can get anything for Mixon, you would be wise to move him. Otherwise, keep Mixon on your bench until the running back proves he can break out of this funk.

RB Starts Week 8: Sony Michel has been struggling this season, but is a strong start against the Browns’ third-worst rushing defense. Todd Gurley is likely already in your lineup, and you can safely have high expectations against a Cincinnati defense that is the worst in the NFL.

RB Sits Week 8: Frank Gore cannot be trusted this week against a strong Eagles rushing defense. If you can sit Derrick Henry, you would be wise to do so as the Titans face the Bucs’ top-ranked rushing defense. Josh Jacobs is also likely going to be in for a down week against the Texans defense.

Start Bills QB Josh Allen vs. Eagles & Sit Browns QB Baker Mayfield vs. Patriots

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets a plus matchup against a struggling Eagles team. Philadelphia is giving up 270 passing yards per game which ranks sixth-worst in the NFL. The upside for Allen is he typically also gives you rushing yards with the potential of notching a touchdown with his legs as well.

Overall, I am optimistic that Baker Mayfield is going to turn things around, but this is not the week to test out the theory. While I just traded for Mayfield in a two-quarterback dynasty league, the Browns QB1 will remain on my bench until he turns things around. Better days are ahead for the Browns offense, but not against a Patriots defense allowing just 161 passing yards. The upside is that Mayfield’s buy-low window could extend into Week 9 after the Browns-Patriots game.

QB Starts Week 8: Look for Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars offense to put up points against the Jets. Jared Goff is a solid start against the Bengals as the Jalen Ramsey trade may have provided a bit of a spark to the Rams. If you are in a pinch, Ryan Tannehill is a sneaky start against the Buccaneers this week.

QB Sits Week 8: Daniel Jones has a good matchup against the Lions, but you cannot feel confident starting the rookie quarterback with his recent play. Fellow rookie Kyler Murray should also be faded this week as the Cardinals travel to the Superdome to play in a place that is not friendly to opposing quarterbacks.