Joe Flacco Won’t Need Surgery on Injured Neck: Report

The Broncos received some good news on Joe Flacco. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Flacco will now be sidelined just 4-6 weeks and surgery might not be necessary.

“After a second opinion on the bulging disc in his neck, Broncos QB Joe Flacco is now expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, pending reviews from Dr. Robert Watkins in LA and Dr. Jack Kelley in CT, per source. The thinking is now, no surgery necessary, pending those doctor reviews.” Schefter tweeted.

The injury occurred during Sunday’s 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It was reported after the game that Flacco might be sidelined for the season barring a favorable medical report, which seems to be the case after Thursday’s optimistic second opinion.

Flacco has underperformed in his first season with the Broncos and is ranked 22nd in the NFL with a QBR of 47.3.

Brandon Allen will start under center on Sunday when Denver hosts the Cleveland Browns. Allen will be the Broncos’ sixth starting quarterback since 2017.

Flacco Rips Broncos Offense

The former Super Bowl MVP voiced his agitation after Sunday’s loss, criticizing the coaching staff for not being more aggressive on the final drive of the game.

“I just look at it like, we’re now a 2-6 football team and we’re like afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill,” Flacco said to reporters after the game. “Like, who cares if you give the ball back to the guys with 1:40 left? They obviously got the field goal anyway. Once again, we’re a 2-6 football team and it just feels like we’re kind of afraid to lose the game.”

Joe Flacco says it feels like the Broncos are afraid to lose. pic.twitter.com/kN7tOMgSz8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 27, 2019

With 1:40 remaining in the 4th quarter and the Broncos leading 13-12, Flacco feels head coach Vic Fangio should have opted to go for it on 4th and 5 from the Colts 43-yard-line. A first down would have ended the game for Denver.

“It’s 3rd-and-5 at the end of the game, who cares if they have a timeout there at the end or not? Getting in field goal range isn’t that tough. You’re just putting your defense in these bad situations and I feel like, ‘what do we have to lose, why can’t we be aggressive in some of these situations.’ That’s kind of how I feel about a lot of the game today,” Flacco added.

Denver’s QB Conundrum

The Broncos enter Week 9 of the NFL season with three quarterbacks on their active roster whose combined NFL starts equate to zero. Brandon Allen will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Brett Rypien and Drew Lock have also not taken a snap under center in an NFL game.

Allen was taken in the sixth round by the Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s had short stints with Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Rams before being claimed by Denver before the 2019 season began.

The 27-year-old will finally get his shot 42 months after being drafted.

“I don’t know if surprised is the right word — I’ve obviously worked for it,’’ Allen told ESPN. “It has taken it a while. You never want to see a starter go down and so we’re feeling for Joe right now, but this is the opportunity you work for.’’

