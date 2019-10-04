Georgia vs. Tennessee Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Tennessee will face their second straight top-10 opponent this week as they host No. 3 Georgia.

The Volunteers were last seen getting crushed 34-3 by Florida. Georgia is coming off a bye week after taking down Notre Dame at home. On paper, this game is completely one-sided but can Tennessee compete at home?

Georgia vs. Tennessee Preview

It’s going to be hard for Tennessee. They are 1-3 on the season with an ugly loss to Florida and bad losses to Georgia State and BYU. The defensive line of the Volunteers are middle of the pack when it comes to run defense. They are allowing 3.6 yards per carry this season. Georgia might feature the best run game in the nation led by D’Andre Swift.

“He’s not very tall, but he’s built very powerful, has good balance,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said of Swift. “He doesn’t take a lot of licks. If he gets hit, it’s ’cause he wanted to hit them.”

It is not just Swift that leads this Georgia team. It all start with three-year starter and future first-round pick Jake Fromm. He has six touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. Fromm is a quarterback who definitely leans on his run game but he is smart with the ball and can make any throw on the field. There is a reason he has thrown 60 touchdowns in a Bulldog uniform. He is a tough player who can use his legs to escape and make things easier.

This is a matchup where both teams know each other well. Despite the lopsided nature of this game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not taking anything for granted.

“I think you’ve got to be careful. I think with the unique deal with the SEC where there’s a large tree that comes from one coach, there’s just a lot of guys,” Smart said. “At the end of the day, what can I do to get my guys to play at a high level and efficiently. Efficiently is no busts, because that’s what you’re trying to avoid is mistakes, and that’s what we’re trying to do, not overcomplicate things.”

Georgia vs. Tennessee Pick & Prediction

There is going to be energy in Knoxville for this game. Their hometown Volunteers are 1-3 but Georgia is in town and there will be no shortage of excitement. That will end early in this one. There is a reason that Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite on the road.

Fromm and the Bulldogs will be too much in this one. It does not matter where this game is played, Georgia is just that good. They are up there with Alabama and Clemson as far as being a contender for the National Championship.

The interesting bet here is the o/u at 51.5. The odds makers do not expect Tennessee to score, especially putting up just three points against Florida. They might reach double-digits in this one. If they do that, the over is a lock because Georgia is going to score and score often.

PICK: Georgia -24.5

OVER: 51.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Georgia 45, Tennessee 13